Boris Johnson, the prime minister of the United Kingdom, is preparing to introduce new travel bans to more countries to avoid the mutant variant Omicron. The Times reported that ministers believe that implementing new travel restrictions in and out of the country will minimize the risk of Christmas restrictions.

But although travel bans are not a sure way to keep the fast-spreading coronavirus from entering the UK, the National Health Services (NHS) hopes that the risk of a surge can be delayed until after the holiday season and the worst of the winter pressures.

Health Expert Says Omicron Will Not Bring UK Back to Square One

The Omicron variant or also known as B.1.1.529 variant, was first reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) on November 24, 2021, after an epidemiological situation in South Africa had been identified. The first known confirmed infection of the mutant variant was from a specimen collected on November 9.

The Omicron variant has a lot of mutations, which are concerning and prompted countries to implement travel bans from areas in South Africa. Science Times previously reported that the UK has already implemented travel bans from six countries, and now PM Johnson is planning to extend it to more countries as health chiefs warned against another lockdown in Christmas.

That means many holiday plans will be postponed again this year, but Boris believes the travel bans will help delay lockdowns, Mail Online reported. On the other hand, health experts said that there is no plausible scenario in which the B.1.1.529 variant will take the UK back to square one. Instead, they call on for calm heads despite the travel bans.

According to Chief medical office Chris Whitty, warnings against the Omicron variant were simply speculations as the variant has not yet spread in large numbers. Also, he questioned whether lockdowns or coronavirus restrictions would be accepted again by the public.

First European Case Confirmed in Belgium

According to EuroNews, the first European case of the B.1.1.529 variant was reported in Belgium. The country's health minister Frank Vandenbroucke said that the infected patient came from abroad and tested positive for the Omicron variant on November 22. Belgium chief virologist Mark Van Ranst added that the patient was a returning traveler from Egypt.

The case was first announced on Thursday, November 25, and since then, many European countries have imposed new travel restrictions. This includes France, Germany, Itlay, and the UK that recently announced travel bans from South Africa and neighboring countries and required a 14-day quarantine period for travelers from other countries whether they are vaccinated or not.

The European Commission has recommended that all EU countries should follow suit with imposing travel bans and respect strict quarantine rules, especially this winter season as the continent battles a new surge of infections and hospitalizations.

