An astronomer is offering a deal of space observation at an affordable price in Athens. Maurice Snook is a scientist that could help anyone find what they are looking for up above the skies and into space. As a gazing expert, Snook could easily chart any cosmic materials from comets to planets in the void of the universe that is observable here on Earth.

Year-End Gas Giant Gazing in Athens

Snook's profession is aligned with the field of chemistry, but the passion and desire to educate both children and adults about space has driven him to pursue more about astronomical studies. Today, the expert is among the most famous gazer in Athens, leading youngsters and encouraging adults to know more about the science behind the wide cosmos.

Snook will conclude their long-term program called Star Watch through a large event of planet-gazing next Tuesday. The 2021 season finale of the astronomical activity will be held from 7 to 9 PM at 400 Bob Holman Road in Sandy Creek Park, Athens.

Snook said in a report by the Athens Banner-Herald that the last few weeks of the year is the best time to gaze upon the deep space, as the fall that have passed and transition of winter often clears the skies. The expert said that in the field of gazing, this time of the year offers the best viewing experience. The event organized by Snook and their team is free as usual, and only 2 dollars is needed for the Sandy Creek Park admission.

What are Gas Giants?

The year-end gazing event in Athens will focus on observations of the gas giants. These massive orbs are the planets that are located on the outer solar system. Its members consist of Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune.

The gas giants that revolve around the sun are rich in compositions such as helium and hydrogen. These types of planets exist not just in our system but throughout the universe as well. The planets are mostly made up of gaseous chemicals on their surface and are theorized to have smaller cores compared to a standard corky planet.

The gas giants in the solar system are orbited by many lunar bodies. According to a report by Space, most of these moons materialized roughly the same time as their parent planets. Some of the moons that are older than the others can be distinguished if they revolve near the planet's equator, but not all of them have the same characteristics.

Although they have been sitting for millions of years on the system now, the gas giants are still cloaked in mystery for our astronomers. Throughout history, there are only limited data that were gathered from these planets, but the scientific community did not stop developing new advancements that would help us uncover more about their properties and origin.

Snook said that the upcoming event in Athens will feature additional cosmic materials alongside the gas giants. There will also be an exhibit of the best telescopes that are fit for gazing in the coming activities. Snook will also provide a crash course on how to pick the right telescope that could be handled by both enthusiasts and astronomy experts.

