The new Omicron variant has become the most prominent COVID-19 strain in South Africa, and it is expected to "overwhelm the whole planet" in the next months.

Since the outbreak began, the African nation is thought to be in its fourth wave of cases. The number of hospital admissions in the country has already increased slightly.

While experts can create vaccinations against the strain swiftly, Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital's Dr. Leong Hoe Nam said on Wednesday that individuals must be screened for a few months to establish that they can offer protection against the variant.

Since its discovery, nothing has been known about the Omicron variety. According to the World Health Organization, early examinations of the new strain suggest that the Omicron variety has a greater risk of re-infection.

ALSO READ: Omicron COVID-19 Variant: Fiji Health Ministry Warns Mutant Form Increases Risk of Reinfection

Omicron is the Most Dominant Variant in South Africa

In South Africa, Omicron is presently the most common COVID-19 variant. The novel COVID variant was discovered in South Africa for the first time.

"Some 8,500 new Covid infections were registered in the latest daily figures," the BBC said in its report. The BBC noted that the latest daily figures were double the figures from the previous day.

According to the article, the new infections are thought to mark the start of the African nation's fourth COVID-19 wave. Hospital admissions have already increased somewhat across the country.

Since its discovery in South Africa, little has been verified regarding the newest COVID-19 variety.

According to the BBC, Saudi Arabia, India, and the United Arab Emirates are the most recent nations to find the Omicron strain. Other nations, including the United Kingdom and the United States, have also reported the new strain's initial cases.

Omicron has been identified as a variation of concern by the World Health Organization (WHO). "Early research shows it has a greater re-infection risk," according to the BBC article.

Existing COVID-19 vaccinations have been deemed ineffective against the new type, raising worries. Stephane Bancel, the president of Moderna, has stated that he believes this is the case.

Omicron to Overpower The World In Months

Dr. Nam said the new variant would control and overpower the whole planet in real soon. "Omicron will dominate and overwhelm the whole world in three to six months," he said in a CNBC report.

Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel stated per Science Times that they are developing and shipping a vaccine that precisely targets the omicron type will take months. Shots might be available in less than 100 days, or little more than three months, according to Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla.

The notion of a vaccination that particularly targets Omicron was mentioned by Leong, but he dismissed it as impractical.

Experts aren't sure how contagious the highly altered omicron variety is, but alterations in the virus's spike protein, which connects to human cells, have been linked to increased transmission and a drop in antibody protection.

"The profile of the mutations strongly suggest that it's going to have an advantage in transmissibility and that it might evade immune protection that you would get," U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci told NBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday.

U.K. Approves "Effective" Drug Vs. Omicron

According to an Al Jazeera article, the United Kingdom has approved the use of a medicine "which the producers believe looks to be effective against the new Omicron form." Sotrovimab, sometimes known as Xevudy, is the name of the medicine.

The Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said the medicine is beneficial in reducing the risk of mortality and hospitalization in patients with mild to moderate infections that might progress to more serious illnesses.

A single dosage of sotrovimab decreases the danger cited previously by 79 percent. Adults who are symptomatic and at high risk are included.

RELATED ARTICLE: FDA Recommends Merck's COVID-19 Drug For Emergency Use; How Effective is the Pill?

Check out more news and information on COVID-19 in Science Times.