The Cumbre Vieja volcano in La Palma island in Span erupted on September 19, leaving over 1,100 hectares (2,700 acres) of the island's surface covered in lava and destroying thousands of houses and buildings.

But two months after, the volcano has not quieted down and even spewed new lava that threatens the undamaged parts of the island, according to CGTN. Thousands of properties were already destroyed from the eruption that displaced many families on the island.





Fresh Volcanic Vents Spew Fast-Flowing Lava

A report shared by CNN showed that new lava tubes were seen from Cumbre Vieja volcano in La Palma island that has sent new lava flowing downhill at a speed of up to 1 meter (3 feet) per second since Monday, November 29.

The Canary Islands Volcanology Institute reported that the lave continues to threaten the remaining buildings on La Laguna as it flows further down the mountain, particularly on the west side of the island near the coast of Africa. Residents of the town have already evacuated the area a month ago due to the eruption.

They indicated in the report that even the town's church is now only just a kilometer (1.6 miles) away from the widest lava flow. According to a map the Canary Island government's volcano crisis committee issued on Tuesday, November 30, the lava is advancing toward the Atlantic Ocean.

Lava flow from the volcanic eruption has obliterated another 1,134 hectares (around 2,800 acres), wherein one-third of it is farmland. Reports suggest that it has devoured banana and avocado plantations, which is vital to the economy of the island.

Furthermore, the committee also said that the lava had destroyed over 1,200 homes and 300 other buildings. About 6,000 people have also been displaced from the 80,000 population of the La Palma island, the smallest of Spain's Canary Islands located off the west coast of Morroco.

Flights Returned on La Palma Despite the Ongoing Volcanic Eruption

One of the biggest industries on the Canary Islands is tourism because of its year-round warm weather. But when the Cumbre Vieja volcano on La Palma erupted over ten weeks ago, the government has decided to cancel the flights shut down schools.

But the volcano seems to have no plans of stopping as it spewed fresh lava on Monday, threatening unaffected areas from the first eruption that destroyed thousands of homes, buildings, and even power lines and irrigation pipes.

Despite the persistent volcanic activity on the island, ITV reported that the government has already allowed some airlines to return their operations on La Palma island over the weekend after a week of cancellations of flights because of the huge amount of ash blowing towards the direction of the airport.



