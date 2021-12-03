The notion and anxiety that reality is not as it appears can be traced back thousands of years through Chinese philosopher Zhuangzi's so-called "butterfly dream" to films like the most popular, The Matrix.

A report from The Independent said that the notion had been promoted over the past ten years by Elon Musk, who has claimed the orders are "one in billions" that this world is real, and Neil DeGrasse Tyson, who lessens the odds to a still-alarming 50-50.

Essentially, Silicon Valley billionaires have even allegedly tried to examine to themselves, with two going thus far as to discreetly involve researchers to work on breaking humans out of the simulation.

In 2003, Nick Bostrom, a philosopher, made the probability appear inevitable. He contended that future civilizations could have access to huge amounts of computing power, operating in an almost infinite number of simulations.

If that's the case, the possibility of humans being in one of the billions of historical replications appears almost certain; otherwise, post-human societies do not have the reason to simulate histories or never reach technological ability.

The 'Pong' Technology and Photorealistic Graphics

This world is the actual one since the universe cannot be replicated, and for years, mathematicians have known this specifically because they have been attempting to simulate it.

The argument for such regulation can appear attractive, "at least on its face," USA Today News specified in a similar report.

Four decades back, the peak of technology was Pong, which comprised simple pixels and a rectangle. Now, there's photorealistic graphics at the fingertips, along with deepfakes, as well as virtual reality.

It appears unavoidable that civilizations in the future will enhance even more and could replicate circumstances from their distant past.

With some potential circumstances, it is easy to believe humans are more capable of living in simulation than in the real world.

What's Happening in a Mirror Cannot Take Place in the Real World

One of the barriers the universe is presenting is the Nielsen-Ninomiya theorem. This is described as a "no-go" theorem, detailed in the Proceedings of the Royal Society A, as an improbability, where a circumstance can occur in the universe although not in simulations. More so, such a simulation is about hands.

The history of mathematical evidence dates back to the 1950s decade and is the elephant in the room that simulation theorists cannot argue against scientifically.

According to theoretical physics professor David Tong from Cambridge University, it is quite clear that this is a problem he has to deal with for one who wants to engage with the simulation hypothesis appropriately.

The professor added, "imagine you are looking in a mirror and wave to yourself." One's reflection mimics him, raising his opposite arm.

In the real world, if space is intermittent, a word in quantum mechanics, translating roughly as "a circle," the momentum is said to be discrete, comprising unique parts.

For two decades, scientists have been working on trying and replicating chiral particles, although in the end, what they do is they do not simulate.

They are getting around it by replicating "both hands of particles," and then just throwing the other one away when looking at the outcomes.

