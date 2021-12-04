Do you want to view the solar eclipse on Saturday? Book a trip to Antarctica or a cruise to the South Orkney Islands on December 4, as these are the only areas where the sun will be entirely obscured.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) said some persons in other Southern Hemisphere regions will be able to see a partial eclipse. Viewers in Australia, Chile, Crozet Islands, Falkland Islands, Lesotho, Namibia, New Zealand, South Africa, South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands are included.

Even yet, the partial eclipse will occur in those locations before, during, and after dawn or sunset, making visibility difficult. To see the eclipse, viewers must have a good view of the horizon.

There is at least one more method for the rest of the world to see the second solar eclipse of the year: NASA's live webcast from the Union Glacier in Antarctica.

The live feed begins at 1:30 a.m. ET on nasa.gov/live and NASA's YouTube page, with totality occurring at 2:44 a.m. ET.

The Sun said eclipses happen every 18 months or so, on average. The duration of a complete eclipse is estimated to be 1 minute and 54 seconds. The partial eclipse will last around one hour.

Total Solar Eclipse December 2021

Prestige said a "ring of fire" solar eclipse was visible from sections of the northeastern United States and Canada, Greenland, Europe, and Asia on June 10. Northern Canada, Greenland, and Siberia were in the path of the annularity zone of the eclipse, when the moon almost completely conceals the sun at its height. As the effect obscures the middle section of the sun, a "ring of fire appearance" forms around the borders of the moon.

On the other hand, the moon will shade the entire sun during Saturday's complete eclipse in Antarctica. Because the moon is closer to Earth and looks to be enormous enough to hide the sun, this is the case. An annular solar eclipse occurs when the moon is at or near the furthest point in its eccentric orbit.

In addition to the total solar eclipse, regions outside of the totality path will see a partial solar eclipse since the moon will not entirely cover those parts of space. However, the sun and moon will still collide, resulting in an out-of-this-world spectacle seen from Earth. When viewing these phenomena, keep in mind that wearing protective eyewear is required.

The only way to observe the total solar eclipse is to travel to Antarctica. Although it is a distant location, it is yet feasible to go to the very bottom of the Earth and observe it in its entirety. The Antarctic Peninsula, Union Glacier, and the Weddell Sea are all tourist destinations in that area. You can also watch the live stream posted below.

