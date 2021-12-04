As the winter months loom, many are highly likely to pick up a cold or sore throat which is often caused by viruses or smoking. Although sore throats are usually nothing to be worried about, there are some instances where it may be a sign of something more serious.

The National Health Service (NHS) says that most often, sore throats just go away within a week. To help soothe your throat, you can do many things, such as avoiding smoking or avoiding people who smoke. Gargling warm salt water and eating soft foods will also lessen your throats irritation.

Peritonsillar Abscess and Tumor

Peritonsillar Abscess, according to the AAFP, is one of the most common deep infections of the neck and head, which often occurs in young adults. Symptoms generally include sore throats, fever, trismus, dysphagia, and "hot potato" voice. Drainage of the abscess, supportive therapy, antibiotic therapy for maintaining both hydration and pain control are the main treatments for peritonsillar abscess. Annually there are 30 incidences per 100,000 people in the US occurring in all age groups but highest in adults aged 20-40.

One expert tells Insider that a sore throat is also one of the first signs of tumor growth or cancer. Dr. Omid Mehdizadeh, laryngologist and otolaryngologist, explains that if a tumor grows on one side of a person's throat, it can cause pain only on that one side. The only way to diagnose and rule out the growth of a tumor is to console a physician that can check for growing lumps and other symptoms, he added. There are roughly 4,000 deaths due to throat cancer in the UK annually.

COVID-19 and the Flu

Sore throats may also be signs of serious COVID-19. The NHS says that persistent coughing, high temperature, and loss of taste and smell are common signs of COVID. And many said that they also experienced sore throats. ZOE Covid Symptom Study app shows that sore throats are among the most frequently reported symptoms for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Tim Spector, the lead researcher, says that they are getting numerous messages that the sore throat people experience when getting infected with COVID-19 is a tad unusual than normal, and it doesn't feel like sore throats they've had before, reports The Sun.

A sore throat could also be a symptom of flu. According to the CDC, flu is a highly contagious respiratory illness caused by influenza viruses that infect a person's throat, nose, and sometimes the lungs. It causes mild to severe illness, and at times may lead to death. The best way to prevent flu infection and severe illness is by getting a yearly flu vaccine. Symptoms often include fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose, body aches, fatigue, and some report vomiting and diarrhea. Often it will go away on its own. However, should your flu persist longer than usual, it is best to immediately consult a physician.

