If the notion of taking PCOS medicine for the rest of your life (all of which have hazardous side effects, by the way) doesn't appeal to you, you should consider all-natural herbal therapy options. And no list of Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome home treatments would be complete without including spearmint tea.

Spearmint tea is produced from the dried leaves of the European Spearmint plant. It's gentler and naturally sweeter than peppermint. It produces a delicious cup of tea that can help improve the immune system, promote intestinal healing, reduce inflammation, and provide anti-androgen properties.

Spearmint has been demonstrated to offer therapy potential for PCOS in rat tests (per Sepalika: Women's Hormonal Health Clinic). It accomplishes this by inhibiting testosterone and restoring ovarian follicular growth.





PCOS Explained

According to John Hopkins Medicine, PCOS is a disorder in which the ovaries create excessive androgens. These male sex hormones are normally present in tiny levels in women. The many tiny cysts (fluid-filled sacs) in the ovaries are known as a polycystic ovarian syndrome. However, some women with this illness do not produce cysts, whereas others do not have the disorder.

When a developed egg is released from an ovary, it is called ovulation. This happens so that male sperm can fertilize it. The egg is thrown out of the body if it is not fertilized during your period.

In certain situations, a woman's hormone production is insufficient to allow her to ovulate. When ovulation fails, the ovaries might generate a large number of tiny cysts. Androgens are produced by these cysts. High amounts of androgens are common in women with PCOS. This might exacerbate a woman's menstrual cycle issues. It can also produce many PCOS symptoms.

ALSO READ: Polycystic Ovary Syndrome or PCOS: 5 Myths Debunked by Science





Medication is frequently used to treat PCOS. Although this will not cure PCOS, it will help to alleviate symptoms and avoid some health issues.

The precise etiology of PCOS is unknown. Insulin resistance is common in PCOS women. This indicates that the body is unable to properly use insulin. Insulin levels rise in the body, leading to an increase in androgen levels. Obesity can raise insulin levels and exacerbate PCOS symptoms.

How Peppermint Tea Can Balance Your Hormones

Medical experts (per Pinkvilla) said individuals with growing androgen levels and polycystic ovarian syndrome might benefit from this tea.

The majority of people drink spearmint tea because it is high in antioxidants.

It can help with digestion as well as a treat minor indigestion.

It's claimed to help with bloating.

It's a frequent home cure for folks who have nausea or gas after eating a large meal.

Furthermore, drinking two cups of freshly made spearmint tea every day might improve your memory and brain function.

Individuals may also experience less stress and anxiety as a result of it.

A cup of Spearmint tea, on the other hand, can help only people with PCOS who have high testosterone levels. Before using Spearmint tea to control your PCOS, it's a good idea to talk to your doctor about the nature of your disease.

RELATED ARTICLE: PCOS Signs and Symptoms: Here's What You Need to Know

Check out more news and information on Medicine and Health in Science Times.