A new study involving thousands or recently showed how exercise and anger might contribute to a stroke.

Specifically, a New York Post report said, losing one's temper or engaging in rigorous exercise could lead to a stroke attack.

A study of international researchers looked at over 13,000 stroke patients in more than 30 countries as part of the INTERSTROKE research.

Employing a "case-crossover approach," the researchers determined if a trigger within one hour of onset of the symptom was linked to acute stroke, against the same period on the previous day.

The study authors said that stroke prevention is a priority for physicians, and despite advances, it remains difficult to foretell when a stroke will happen.

Contributing Factors

A lot of research has concentrated on medium to long-term exposures like hypertension, smoking, or obesity. According to Andrew Smyth, a lead researcher and National University of Ireland Galway professor, one study aimed to examine acute exposures that may "act as triggers."

The team examined patterns in patients who experienced an ischemic stroke and the less typical intracerebral hemorrhage.

The study published in the European Heart Journal showed that one in 11 survivors experienced "a period of anger" or was upset in the one hour that led up to it, and the worldwide INTERSTROKE study revealed that one in 20 patients had engaged in strenuous physical exertion.

The study, co-led by the National University of Ireland Galway, proposed that anger or emotional upset was associated with roughly a 30-percent increase in a stroke risk during one hour following an episode, with a higher gain if the patient did not have a background of depression and greater odds for those who have attained lower educational level.

Greater Risk of Stroke in Women

Heavy physical exertion was associated with roughly a 60-percent rise in the risk of intracerebral hemorrhage or ICH, a rare stroke form causing bleeding in the brain, during that same period following heavy exertion, although with all ischemic strokes or strokes.

The study also showed a greater increase for women and less risk for those with a normal body mass index or BMI, ScienceDaily said in a similar report.

Describing their work, the authors wrote, acute anger or emotional upset was linked to the onset of all kinds of stroke, be it an ischemic stroke or ICH. On the other hand, acute heavy physical exertion was linked to ICH alone.

Commenting on the study, Smythe said, it concluded as well that there was no increase with exposure to booth triggers of anger, not to mention heavy exertion of physical activities.

The research underscored no modifying impact by region, previous cardiovascular disease, risk contributors, cardiovascular medications, and time or day of the onset of symptoms.

The study investigators also noted that compared with exposure to neither of the triggers, the control period, the chances of stroke linked to exposure to both triggers were additive.

