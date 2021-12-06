When it comes to saving the environment, small changes can impact. Using more biofuels is a simple change that can change everything. It not only benefits the earth but also saves you money at the pump. Recently, Emily Skor, CEO of Growth Energy, teamed with YourUpdateTV on a satellite media tour to talk about the benefits of biofuels.

Save money and the environment by filling up with biofuels like plant-based ethanol.

With gas prices on the rise and holiday travel around the corner, drivers across America are looking for every opportunity to save money at the fuel pump. Many consumers today are also looking for ways to make a positive impact on the environment - and selecting fuel blended with biofuels, like plant-based ethanol, is a simple change anyone can make to benefit the earth.

Ethanol is a simple solution toward a greener today that provides families with the best value at the pump. Drivers with cars made in the last twenty years can see even greater savings with higher blends of ethanol like E15 - a 15% ethanol blend, also known to consumers at the pump as Unleaded88. Across the 30 states where Unleaded88 is available, it consistently sells on average up 10 cents below the price for regular gasoline - even amid this current fuel crisis.

Biofuels like plant-based ethanol can reduce carbon emissions by 46% compared to traditional gasoline. And if all American drivers switched from Unleaded87 (E10) to Unleaded88 (E15), that would save consumers even more --to the tune of $12.2 billion annually in fuel costs - while reducing carbon emissions equivalent to removing nearly 4 million cars off the road each year.

If you're ready to make a simple choice toward cleaner air and more savings in your pocket, visit GetBiofuel.com or use GasBuddy to find your nearest Unleaded 88 location.

