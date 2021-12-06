Finally, an expert has developed a cure for nonstop coughs that don't have a cause, and believe it or not; it can be found on YouTube.

As indicated in a Good News Network report, the cure for coughing, in general, is developed by a cough researcher, a pediatric pulmonologist, and an immunologist, Dr. Miles Weinberger, MD.

Until the "Weinberger Procedure," there had never been a rapid and effective treatment for the so-called "habit cough," and surely, never a free cure that a lot of people could use without a trip to the doctor's clinic.

A father felt very relieved to witness his 12-year-old daughter treated through a Skype teleconference with Weinberger after only half an hour. He has done all he can, including the video session done online, to publicize and have information published on this groundbreaking treatment for intractable unexplained long-lasting cough.

Cure From a Video

A 2020 study published in ERJ Open Res. of over 9,000 adult individuals aged over 45 years old showed that 10 percent reported having chronic cough.

Many patients are having respiratory causes for their coughs, and they need to seek medical care, although they discovered that many patients who have chronic cough do not have a detectible underlying cause.

This remedy of Dr. Weinberg for the unexplained illnesses uses the power of suggestion, which was initially described as a probable treatment for children in the late 1960s, although Weinberger, who directed the Pediatric Allergy and Pulmonary Clinic at the University of Iowa Hospital for four decades, has put the notion into practice to benefit hundreds of patients improving a system that has treated adults and children after only a short session.

The Weinberger Suggestion Therapy is very easy, not to mention, rewarding, that the diagnosed patient, be it a child or adult, can self-cure by watching the video and sipping from a tall glass of water while concentrating on breathing, as specified in the instruction.

'Cough Zero'

Complete recovery to "cough zero" has taken place within days for 95 percent of kids who were cured by Dr. Weinberger and practiced the procedure.

Two years ago, Dennis Buettner, the person who videotaped the session two years back, treated his daughter, Bethany, called the procedure "the most unexpected, unintended, and exceptional discovery" in the medical background since the unplanned discovery of penicillin.

Buettner helped Weinberger in publishing a peer-reviewed scientific study in the journal of the American College of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology.

Buettner explained the treatment is currently being routinely used by the Mayo Clinic, Johns Hopkins Medicine, and Kaiser Permanente, and by health experts worldwide.

How it Works

By listening to the soothing instructions of Dr. Weinberger, and following his directions in the immediate hours after, these habitual coughs, which had stricken people, sometimes for years, can be curbed and curbed.

Ryan, a young buy from Connecticut, became among the most recent to be saved by the video. He had been violently coughing since September for 16 hours every day.

The boy was very sad, thinking he would never be able to sing again, but then after watching the video and speaking to Dr. Weinberger, he got excited.

He said finally, he'd be over with his cough. He described the doctor as "like a miracle worker" and he and his family are very grateful to have had the chance of meeting the cough expert. Once and awhile, he shared, a single cough would slip "but the most part, it is gone!"

Information about Dr. Weinberger's 'Miracle Cure' is shown on Dennis Buettner's YouTube video below:

