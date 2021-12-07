Anti-aging products have been all the rage in recent years as scientists battle time in discovering regimens and products that could make people look and feel younger. But recent research using mice models shows high prospects in a grape-seed derived chemical that kills old and worn out cells allowing mice to live 9% more on average.

Understanding Cell Growth and Decay

The human body comprises hundreds of millions of tiny cells that can only be seen via a microscope. Cells group themselves and become different tissues and organs in the body, similar to how building blocks lay the foundation for various construction parts.

According to Cancer Research UK, body tissues grow when cells increase. Cells in many tissues grow quickly until a person becomes an adult. Adults have many mature cells and then become specialized for specific tasks in the body. Hence, they can't make copies of themselves or reproduce as often as when a person is young.

When cells are damaged or die, the body instinctively makes new cells to replace them. The process is known as cell division. One cell doubles by dividing into two and so on.

Grape-Seed Derived Compound Extends Mice Life

A chemical derived from grape seed extract has been observed to prolong the lifespans of old mice models by 9% by clearing our old and worn-out cells. The treatment is also observed to make the mice physically fitter and reduce tumor size alongside chemotherapy for cancer.

The findings published in the journal Nature Metabolism, titled "The flavonoid procyanidin C1 has senotherapeutic activity and increases lifespan in mice'' strengthens the case for future anti-aging therapies targeting senescent cells or aged cells that have lost their ability to replicate and instead churn out substances that promote inflammation. As a person gets older, the number of senescent cells also increases. This has been linked to many age-related conditions, including osteoporosis, type 2 diabetes, and cardiovascular disease.

To find compounds that destroy worn-out cells, lead researcher Qixia Xu from the University of Chinese Academy of Sciences, Shanghai, screened a library of chemicals that have been linked to aging for their effects on senescent cells. The team's search found a chemical known as procyanidin C1 (PCC1) derived from grape seed.

The grape seed-derived compound appeared to prevent senescent cells in petri dishes from producing inflammation-causing substances at low concentrations. On the other hand, at high concentrations, the chemical could also kill the cells, only leaving the younger cells intact. To test the compound's effectiveness on living animals, Xu's team injected 171 engineered mice two years old or equal to 70 years old in human years. Results showed that, on average, the PCC1 compound increased the mice's lifespan by up to 9%, reports NewScientist. The grape seed-derived compound also appeared to improve the younger mice's physical fitness. Although more research is needed to confirm the findings, researchers are positive that they are on the right track for a new anti-aging therapy to help alleviate cancer.

