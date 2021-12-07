Our breakfast diet is essential to fuel our system in a whole day's work. Every morning, we are free to eat anything for our sustenance. Although some of us might have limitations on our daily food intake, many who do not have any food restrictions could take a heavy breakfast and fulfill their hunger. But the free choice of eating breakfast foods comes with the unwanted effect of belly fat in our bodies. This reaction is common, especially with people who have problems with metabolism and patients who are struck with obesity.

Belly Fat vs Breakfast Meals

Breakfast foods are a substantial part of our routine, but some of us are not aware of the impacts they could bring to our health and physical structure. Changing the array of food choices in our morning diet may seem to be a bit uncomfortable, but studies suggest that it could be the biggest and most accessible key to reducing belly fat from our bodies.

A healthy breakfast works most effectively as a healthy lunch and dinner would do. And since it is exclusively for firing up our bodies for the coming day, there is no way of stopping our bodies from requiring a neat amount of food. However, the limitless range of breakfast foods could exceed what our bodies truly need, leading the side effects to redirect into the belly. The fat manifesting on the belly is hard to get rid of, and even if we do not want it, the fat issue could inflict not just on the physical appearance but on the health system in any of us, too.

The Sun reported that considering the best foods in the morning is essential, which includes a systematic consolidation and funneling process to narrow down into the best food choice. Surprisingly, many of us are not aware that there is food that could fuel the body while, at the same time, could control the production of belly fat.

What are the Best Breakfast Foods to Reduce Stomach Fat?

A study published in the International Journal of Behavioral Nutrition and Physical Activity, titled "Association between breakfast composition and abdominal obesity in the Swiss adult population eating breakfast regularly," shows that out of the participants in the age group of 18 to 75 years, almost 67 percent were found to be regular eaters of breakfast meals. Among the food choices being eaten by this group, yogurt, nuts, and fresh fruit eaters have lesser stomach fat developed compared to the individuals that only eat the common cereal or toasted bread with spread. According to the study's authors, the correlation of lesser belly fat and choice of breakfast foods are also driven by healthier options of meals throughout the day.

Healthspan head and nutrition expert Rob Hobson said in the report that eggs are currently the best food for breakfast. Eggs are heavy and could avert a person from the need to eat until lunchtime. It could also trim down fat from the stomach due to its protein content, which is more fulfilling than normal carbs and fatty foods.

Yogurt could also help people lose their belly fat by up to 61 percent compared to a diet without one. Aside from losing fat, yogurt is also considered an advocate for combating overweight conditions such as obesity.

Porridge could also cut stomach fat. In a study, 22,000 adults fond of eating the comforting food were found to have lower waist sizes and BMIs. Smoothies, although fun and seemingly average drinks, could also replenish the body without giving any excess belly fat. Smoothies with good fiber could be an alternative instead of directly eating fruits and leafy greens on top of the morning. But Hobson emphasized that eating fresh fruits and vegetables for fiber intake is still a better option than just extracting the juice from them.

