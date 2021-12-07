A medical news site has revealed the secrets of extended longevity, specifying that one secret to delaying aging, particularly cellular, is abiding by a Mediterranean diet.

As indicated in a Daily Express report, aging stimulates shorter telomeres, which are sections of DNA that exist at the end of chromosomes. For one who wants to enhance longevity at the cellular level, possibly, he wouldn't know what to do.

Shorter telomeres are increasing the possibility of disease. Nevertheless, lifestyle choices could enhance the production of a single enzyme that might make telomeres longer.

The question, "What does this involve?" arises. Firstly, a Mediterranean diet is filled with whole grains, olive oil, vegetables, and fruits. Consuming such a diet can posture a serious dent in one's chances of having metabolic syndrome.

What is Metabolic Syndrome

A Mayo Clinic describes metabolic syndrome as "a cluster of conditions that occur together," increasing the risk of conditions like heart disease, stroke, and diabetes.

Such conditions comprise increased blood sugar, high blood pressure, excess body fat around the waist, and abnormal triglyceride and cholesterol levels.

More so, if one develops more of the said conditions, the risk of complications like diabetes and heart ailment increases even more.

Experts at the National Health Service explained that metabolic syndrome is hazardous, although it is approximated to impact one in three older adults whose age is 50 years old and above in the United Kingdom.

The health agency added, it is essential to know for one who already has a metabolic syndrome that his condition is reversible to some degree.

Mediterranean Diet for Longevity

A WebMD report said, a previous study has already associated the Mediterranean diet with longevity. More so, another more recent study found that specific diet characteristics like high vegetable and oil, low meat consumption, and more moderate alcohol consumption may be more strongly associated with longevity.

Researchers of these studies studied the participants' diet and followed them for eight-and-a-half years, on average, until mid-2008. All of their diets were rated on how to closely they followed a traditional Mediterranean diet.

During the study period, there were more than 600 deaths among more than 12,600 participants who consumed lower Mediterranean diet scores of zero to four, and more than 400 deaths among over 10,600 participants who got higher scores of at least five. In general, those with higher scores were more likely to be alive after the study's conclusion.

Certain aspects of the Mediterranean diet were more associated with such a phenomenon than others.

As specified in the past studies, contributors, in order of essentiality, were moderated included: moderate consumption of alcohol, low meat consumption, high consumption of vegetables, high consumption of fruits and nuts, high consumption of legumes, and high monounsaturated to saturated fat ratio.

