Elon Musk recently gave his own perspective regarding a population-economic subject that no one wants to talk about. The tech and space enterprise giant predicted in an interview that the 'biggest risk' against the rise and development of present-day civilization is the declining rates of human birth around the planet.

The statement from the billionaire is influenced by the current status of the global population, in which more and more of the adult age group is devoting their time to every outlet of living except having offsprings.

According to numerous studies from the recent decade, the main reason why people abstain from giving birth to a child and nurturing it is due to grave concerns on social inequality and the never-ending climate change. Elon Musk also pointed out the groups of 'good and smart people' who believe that overpopulation in various countries has already exceeded the 'limit,' and that fatal consequences will arise soon after.

Elon Musk: Decrease of Having Children Among the Biggest Risks to Civilization

Climate Change as Significant Factor of Birth Rate Decline and Infertility

Of course, the hosts at the WSJ event did not waste the opportunity to ask Elon Musk his own personal reason for having a tidal of 6 children. The billionaire did not dodge the query, stating that he is trying to be among the good model of what he believes in.

According to a report by CNBC, Morgan Stanley experts presented last July that climate change is a topic more concerning to people than previous aspects of infertility rate decline combined. The study on how people are significantly and directly affected by the state of our planet's changing climate was backed up by Google data, as well as academic studies.

A research published in the journal Demography, titled "Maybe Next Month? Temperature Shocks and Dynamic Adjustments in Birth Rates," UCLA experts found that birth rates in the United State sank in 9 consecutive months after a specific heat calamity. A separate study in the journal Environment International revealed that climate change and pollution have notched the chances of infertility rate by 20 percent in 18,000 couples in China.

