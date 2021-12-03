Elon Musk recently announced that their private space company SpaceX is developing a new launchpad for their future Starship projects. CNET reported that the ongoing launchpad construction is in Florida, where most international space agencies prepare and send their vehicles for various missions.

Musk revealed the expansion of SpaceX while the space enterprise is also progressing its own Starship Mars rocket set to fly through the cosmos and get into the planet Mars with a crew for the first time.

SpaceX Has a New Launchpad Being Built at Florida

Last Friday, December 3, tech empire celebrity and science expert Elon Musk announced on Twitter that his company has started building its newest launchpad dedicated to aerospace line Starship. The launchpad is being created and will be completed at one of NASA's Kennedy Space Center's facility, Launch Complex 39A, located near the space launch spot Cape Canaveral.

In a separate tweet, the SpaceX founder and CEO said that the Launch Complex 39A is the perfect spaceflight ground for the company's launchpad, which will serve the Starship missions. Based on the report by Space, Muk said that the launchpad in the Kennedy Space Center will be equipped with familiar and comparable technologies with the firm's Starbase but will have more than the improved setup in terms of tower, relays, and other ground systems than the previous project.

SpaceX's Starship testings and space launch activities are successfully held in the main Starbase center. The Starbase facility is located near Boca Chica's Gulf Coast Village in South Texas, where most of the independent and joint operations of the aerospace empire are developed and taken into action. Along these missions are SpaceX's prototypes that took the global spacecraft enterprise to the next level.

Starship's Future

SpaceX's tests have become technological stunts, as most of the advancements on aerospace vehicles made by the company are almost impossible. Elon Musk's company was just a few of the first to apply most of the theories in spacecraft technology. Starbase's highest test lunch flew the skies for about 12.5 kilometers in height. If the Starship rocket won't encounter any problems, SpaceX will launch one of its biggest tests yet.

Starship's upcoming tests will be held at the Starbase in January or February next year. The time was estimated next year due to the delay of the assessments initiated by the US Federal Aviation Administration.

SpaceX had a lease agreement with NASA that spans up to 20 years. The agreement first took effect in 2014, which included the usage of the space agency's 39A launch pad. Since then, the spot was very helpful for the company's space shuttle developments and the Falcon rocket innovations. NASA also utilized the pad for some of its previous projects and major missions, including the Apollo series.

