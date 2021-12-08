(Photo : NASA/Chris Gunn / Wikicommons)

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope will finally launch before the year ends. Hubble's successor is set to fly from the Guiana Space Center into orbit on December 22. According to the European Space Agency ESA announcement last Monday, the fueling for James Webb's launch is complete and finished.

The space telescope development, including its fueling and anticipated launch, is a joint project between the ESA, NASA, and the Canadian Space Agency. Filling up the fuel for the Webb telescope ran for 10 days. The completion of the load concluded last December 3, marking the remaining few phases before the space telescope is lifted to the skies.

Webb Telescope Will Fly on December 22 Aboard the Ariane 5 Rocket

The James Webb Space Telescope development has been going for almost 10 years now. The construction began in 1996 and was followed by painstaking effort and modification in all of its aspects. Confirmations of the telescope's launch were also announced in previous statements from the space agencies, but there were still a few adjustments required that pushed the flight to a later date.

After a series of decade-long revisions and delays this month, the Webb telescope is confirmed to launch a few days before 2022 hits the calendar. The space telescope will be lifted out of the atmosphere from the Kourou's Guiana Space Center through the help of the Arianespace Ariane 5 rocket.

ESA said in their latest announcement that propellant tanks of the James Webb Space Telescope were filled with 21 gallons or 79.5 liters of dinitrogen tetroxide, and 42 gallons or 159 liters of hydrazine. The separate fuels were selected to complement each other's usage efficiency and power supply to maintain the launch's performance.

The experts from various space agencies that manage the telescope will begin their scientific studies soon after fueling the rocket. According to a report by Space, the combined operations of the astronomy experts will start a new phase for the space telescope once the James Webb is mounted to the Ariane 5 rocket. Just a few days before the main event, the space telescope and the rocket will be in their final assembly phase.

Decade-Long Development of James Webb Space Telescope

The James Webb Space Telescope deployment is expected to reach its permanent station in space called the Lagrange point. Located 1.5 kilometers away from our planet, the L2 Lagrange point offers a suitable environment for any stationery crafts similar to James Webb. The spot will be the first stop of the telescope for six months for minimal astronomy studies and functional assessments.

Webb's launch was initially supposed to perform a launch on December 18, but certain issues manifested a month before, including technical faults and budgetary concerns. Thankfully, the concerns were acknowledged before the fueling stage. It revised the collective plan for the space telescope's launch and pushed the date 3 days before Christmas.

James Webb Space Telescope's launch is considered among the most comprehensive missions ever in the modern history of astronomical studies. Following the steps of the Hubble, James Webb is expected to bring definitive imaging and discoveries in the future much better than the excellent service that its predecessor supplied to the space agencies and members of the community in the scientific field.

