Solar flares are among the natural phenomena that continually exist in the cosmos. However, too much of its bursts and frequency could actually destroy other materials that are directly exposed to it, including the planet's atmosphere. The intensity of solar flares depends on the power of the bursts that are being emitted by the sun. Solare flares come in the form of wavelengths, while the coronal mass ejection is the materialized cloud particles thrown out of the solar body's surface.

What are Solar Flares and How Dangerous Is It

Although the scientific predictions from previous studies suggest that catastrophic solar flares have corresponding damages up to their sleeve, the chances of Earth being hit by it are extremely low. The capacity of solar flares to inflict our ozone layer and disrupt life concerns many people due to the exaggeration of both the media and pop culture, but in reality, solar flares reach our planet a few times every week.

The intensity of solar flares varies with each burst that the sun emits. The normal frequency of these radioactive materials could indeed travel across space and heat up Earth. On the other hand, bigger magnetic activity on the sun called solar spots could potentially trigger the normal convection on the flaming orb's surface. It could produce massive solar flares enough to disrupt the solar wind, igniting a geomagnetic storm on our planet, which could lead to the disconnection of any electrical or wavelength-based technologies and infrastructures.

Based on NASA's studies, the coronal mass ejection (CME) is a cluster of clouds composed of solar plasma and magnetic fields being emitted to its neighboring regions that are usually preceded by solar eruptions. These emissions travel in the form of charged particles that could light up the skies even without daylight. One perfect example is the auroras appearing in the northern hemisphere. The alluring touch of these heavenly lights could minimally disrupt certain signals relayed through airwaves here on Earth.

Solar flares could not inflict humans directly as they would not pass through the planet's atmosphere. It is always that excessive amount that experts are watching out, as intense solar flares could fire radiations that allow geomagnetic storms to manifest. The largest category of solar flares is an X-class flare, but the chances of it being produced by the solar spots are as low as 15 percent. Solar flares in this category are enough to start up the invisible storm, damaging ground-based communications and even satellites in orbit.

How to Prepare for a Solar Flare

Multiple projects in the United States are developed to cater to the country in case of a damaging solar flare hits our planet. According to a report by NBC News, at least 27 programs are dedicated to the rare and unexpected events that will follow the detection of solar flares on Earth.

Personal preparation on citizens does not require extremities comparable to nuclear fallout. The solar flares are not tangible objects that could inflict the human flesh in a direct manner, and the worst thing that could happen is wavelength-based infrastructures and global-scale communication systems shutting down.

During this time, battery-powered communications equipment will be beneficial for maintaining contact with peers and families. All we could do while the auroras glow in the skies is to sit back, enjoy the show, and wait for the communications links and power supplies to come back up and running.

