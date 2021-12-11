CBD is a chemical that can be found in marijuana but doesn't contain any tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the psychoactive component of marijuana that produces that so-called "high" feeling. While CBD is said to feel a little like a "high", it isn't intoxicating.

Original Hemp offers various CBD products that are used by many people to help them cope with different stressful aspects of life. If you usually feel extra stressed out during the holiday season, CBD is one thing you might want to look into to help you cope.

How Can CBD Help?

It can keep your stress levels at bay.

One of the most common reasons why people take CBD is to calm themselves down. If you tend to feel high levels of stress and anxiety, particularly during the holiday season, CBD might help. In fact, one study done in New Zealand showed that the participants experienced lower levels of anxiety and depression after using CBD.

It can help you focus and concentrate.

Need to get a lot of tasks done during the holidays, but are feeling a little overwhelmed? The same New Zealand study mentioned above showed that the participants also experienced improvements in being able to perform their daily functions. While CBD might not directly affect how productive or attentive you are as a whole, some research suggests that it could improve other issues that might affect your ability to focus and concentrate.

It can help you sleep longer.

Research shows that people with poor sleeping habits might benefit from CBD, though they may need to take higher doses compared to those suffering from anxiety. It should be noted, however, that CBD should only be used as a sleeping aid in the short term and not as a permanent treatment for serious sleeping problems.

It can help relieve pain.

Some researchers believe that CBD interacts with the endocannabinoid (ECS) receptors in the brain and immune system to help relieve pain. Basically, once these receptors receive signals, it responds by creating effects that may relieve and manage pain. Because of this, many people use CBD products to help ease their body pain. Additionally, based on a 2018 review, researchers have concluded that CBD products are effective in managing pain and don't cause any negative side effects.

It can help with overall wellness.

Given the aforementioned benefits, it can be said that CBD can help with overall wellness. In fact, by increasing the blood flow in your body, it can also help promote a healthier nervous system. It can help you feel better as a whole and even reduce your risk of disease and other health conditions.

Where to Find Quality CBD Products

There are many different kinds of CBD products in the market and the one you choose should depend on your needs and personal preferences. Here are some quality products you can check out:

Original Hemp's doctor-formulated Sleep Capsules are infused with melatonin, 25mg full spectrum hemp extract, and PharmaGABA, a natural form of GABA that is known to produce relaxation. They aim to help you fall asleep faster, stay asleep for longer, and improve the quality of your sleep overall.

Original Hemp's doctor-formulated Stress Capsules are infused with L-theanine, sensoril, and 25mg full spectrum hemp extract designed to provide natural stress relief. Aside from fighting stress and anxiety, they also aim to help boost antioxidant activity, and reduce irritability and fatigue at the same time.

Original Hemp's doctor-formulated Relief Capsules are infused with turmeric 95%, 25mg full spectrum hemp extract, and Boswellia serrata designed to help ease inflammation and everyday aches and pains the natural way. They also provide antioxidant protection and support proper inflammatory response.

If pain relief is what you're after but capsules aren't exactly your thing, Original Hemp also offers a Cool Relief Roll-On that provides an easy and convenient way to soothe your aching muscles after a workout or after a long day. It's infused with menthol crystals, organic aloe leaf juice, capsicum, full-spectrum hemp extract, and 20 natural botanicals.

Original Hemp's gummies are their newest offer on the market for those who are looking for a delicious way to get their CBD fix. These gummies are formulated with broad-spectrum hemp extract and various plant-based ingredients to help ease inflammation and everyday aches and pains the natural way. They also help relax muscle tension, support joint health, soothe and revive painful muscles, and reduce soreness and strain.

Original Hemp also offers Immune Support Gummies to give your system a natural boost. Along with the therapeutic benefits that come with broad-spectrum hemp extract, these gummies are filled with nutrients, vitamins, and minerals like vitamin C, vitamin B6, vitamin B12, and green tea extract to promote healthy cell production, provide antioxidant protection, boost your immune response, and support your overall immune health.

Original Hemp always puts their customers in the forefront, carefully crafting CBD products that address different needs. Whether you want to sleep peacefully despite the hectic schedule of the holidays, get through the day with less stress, or boost your immune system; they provide products that aim to improve your overall wellbeing so you can always be your best self.

Everybody needs to focus on their wellness during the holidays, and Original Hemp makes it easy to do so with their wide range of CBD products that can help keep your stress levels down.

