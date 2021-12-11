Volume is one of the signs of healthy hair. Although some hair loss is normal for both men and women of every age, 50 percent of men over 50 years old and 40 percent of women over 50 years old experience hair thinning and hair loss, according to the American Hair Loss Association. They also stated that even 25 percent of men and women in their 20s suffer from hair loss.

People who experience unusual hair loss and have started noticing some bald spots, patchiness, and clumps of hair falling out are advised to see their primary care physician or dermatologist. That is exactly what James Bartholomeusz did. He paid Dr. Amy Taub a visit many years ago when he was experiencing the same thing.

Although he asked what he could do about it, most products at the time only blocked Dihydrotestosterone (DHT), an androgen that can shrink hair follicles and shorten their cycle, or increase blood circulation in the scalp but do not directly support new and stronger hair. Dr. Taub explains that this would basically be like removing harmful weeds from your lawn without doing much to fertilize the grass.

Bartholomeusz then started looking up what could scientifically fertilize his scalp and hair. Thus, KeraFactor was born! To solve this problem, KeraFactor focused their research on finding the perfect combination of biosynthetic growth factors and an innovative delivery system to promote fuller and stronger-looking hair.

How KeraFactor Fights Hair Thinning and Hair Loss

If you are experiencing hair loss or poor hair health, chances are your skin is lacking in growth factors. This is where the customized KeraFactor formula can help. It has a unique combination of seven biosynthetic polypeptides that rejuvenate the scalp, and is designed to help you gain thicker and healthy-looking hair. It also contains significantly higher concentrations of each growth factor compared to other commercially available products - and this is what truly sets KeraFactor apart.

Combined with Ultra Laser, the KeraFactor serum is used in KeraLase, an improved treatment for hair loss. Unlike Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) Therapy, which has variable amounts of growth factors; KeraFactor has highly concentrated levels of specifically selected growth factors and proteins. This means that it can specifically boost hair rejuvenation and affect all four stages of the hair life cycle.

The Lase MD Ultra Laser creates "micro-channels" in the scalp to help increase the absorption of the KeraFactor serum. On its own, the Ultra has actually already shown significant improvements in scalp revitalization. Now, you can just imagine what their merged effects would be like.

Prevention and Revitalization

There are many factors that might cause hair loss, including stress and health conditions like a physical or mental illness, an injury, or an impairment. Some examples are alopecia, male/female pattern hair loss, thyroid conditions, lupus, and nutritional deficiencies. Other non-health-related causes, on the other hand, include excessive washing, bleaching, brushing, and heat styling. This is because once your hair follicles have been stretched or split, which is usually the case in cosmetic hair treatments, the structure of the hair follicles become compromised.

Although some of these causes are irreversible, hair loss can be stopped with proper treatment. Aside from prevention, KeraFactor's revolutionary technology can also help restore some of the hair that you have already lost. Since the biosynthetic compounds in KeraFactor's patented formula already exist in various concentrations in the scalp, it will merely amplify your existing hair without changing its original structure and function. Essentially, it repairs the health of your scalp to reproduce naturally fuller and thicker looking hair.

However, people who have been or are currently diagnosed with skin cancer need to get their physician's approval first before using KeraFactor products. Moreover, they should not be used by people with active infections. Patients who experience an allergic reaction should stop using KeraFactor products immediately and get examined by a dermatologist.

Process, Results, and Maintenance

In order to see real progress, it is best to commit to the KeraLase/KeraFactor treatment as a 1-year plan. The best part is that KeraFactor's treatments can be done right at the comfort of your own home. In-between the in-office KeraLase treatments, you should also use the KeraFactor Scalp Stimulating Shampoo + Conditioner every other day and Scalp Stimulating Solution every day. After the first three months, you should be able to see vast improvements to the health of your scalp and the quality and thickness of your hair.

Anecdotal evidence has shown that results from the KeraLase/KeraFactor treatment may be maintained even after stopping the use of the product for up to 12 months. This can be achieved by using the take-home solution and shampoo after finishing the series of six treatments as recommended. Physicians may also still recommend in-office "touch up" treatments every three to six months.

Check out more about KeraFactor's treatments and get 10% off your first order with code KERAFACTOR10 today.