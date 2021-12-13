(Photo : Tim Boyle/Getty Images) CHICAGO - MARCH 14: Generic aspirin lie inside its bottle at Ballin Pharmacy March 14, 2006 in Chicago, Illinois. A new study reportedly states that there may risks in combining the blood-thinning drug Plavix with aspirin.

You may have read or heard about several studies suggesting that taking daily aspirin-yes, that old-time inhabitant of your grandmother's medicine cabinet-can help with current health problems. However, some people have uncontrollable bleeding after taking this medication.

Aspirin Might Cause Unexplained Bleeding

Aspirin is a well-known anticoagulant, which means it thins the blood. It has both benefits and drawbacks (for example, lowering the chance of a second heart attack or stroke frequently triggered by blood clotting).

Eat This Not That, citing Nikhil Agarwal, MD, said that aspirin might raise your risk of bleeding, especially if you're taking other supplements or taking drugs. Gastrointestinal bleeding is one of the probable adverse effects.

Bloody Stool Caused by Aspirin Needs Immediate Medical Treatment

Bloody or tarry stools are a serious side effect that requires rapid medical treatment, according to the Mayo Clinic (via Express). If you suffer from the said adverse effect, you should contact your doctor "immediately," according to the health portal. Not only should you notify your doctor, but you should also cease taking the medication, according to experts.

Long-term usage of some pain relievers, such as aspirin, can also cause stomach ulcers. These ulcers can bleed, causing your feces to become dark and tarry. When you take aspirin orally, you may encounter this adverse effect.

Other Side Effects of Aspirin Aside From Unexplained Bleeding

While it may sound dramatic, unexplained bleeding is one of the aspirin's most common adverse effects, along with moderate indigestion. Even so, if you have symptoms, another Express report suggests that you should see a doctor.

Another more significant aspirin side effects to be aware of and report to your doctor if you have them include:

Blood in your feces

Blood in your pee

Blood in your vomit

Coughing up blood

Painful hand and foot joints

Swollen hands and feet

Yellow skin or yellowing of the whites of your eyes

Before you use aspirin or recommend it to someone else, make sure you can do so securely.

How to Cope With Aspirin's Side Effects

Bleeding more quickly than expected. If you're bleeding more easily than usual, NHS said you should be cautious while engaging in activities that might result in an accident or a cut. When cycling, always wear a helmet. Use gloves when using sharp instruments such as scissors, knives, or gardening tools. Instead of wet shaving, use an electric razor, and clean your teeth with a gentle toothbrush and waxed dental floss. If you're worried about bleeding, see a doctor.





Mild indigestion. Take your aspirin with meals if you have mild indigestion. If your indigestion persists, it might be an indication that the aspirin has created a stomach ulcer. Consult your doctor; he or she may prescribe a stomach-protecting medication or switch you to a different medication.

