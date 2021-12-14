(Photo : Leon Neal - WPA Pool /Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 19: Bill Gates speaks during the Global Investment Summit at the Science Museum on October 19, 2021 in London, England. The summit brought together British politicians, royalty, CEOs of the world's biggest banks and other business leaders with the aim of highlighting how the UK is "using investment to cement itself as a science and tech superpower, and a pioneer of green technology ahead of COP26," according to the country's international trade secretary

Bill Gates seemed uninterested in joining the space race, despite billionaires like Jeff Bezos and Charles Bronson focusing on this thing. Microsoft's co-founder says he's focusing on other things, such as polio eradication and curing different diseases.

Bill Gates Not Joining Billionaires Participating in the Space Race

Other billionaires have put a lot of money into the space race - Elon Musk, the CEO and founder of SpaceX; Jeff Bezos, the founder of Blue Origin and the first person to fly to the edge of space; and Richard Branson, the founder of Virgin Galactic, who beat Jeff Bezos to space by nine days. However, it remains a mystery why Bill Gates has done nothing to enter the space race.

According to CNET, consumers should not anticipate Bill Gates to join other billionaires in the space race. Gates is unlikely to start a space-related firm or even travel to space himself. According to reports, the billionaire is more interested in charity endeavors, such as eliminating polio by 2022.

ALSO READ: Bill Gates Tells WHO to Do 'Germ Games' to Prevent Another Pandemic, Smallpox Outbreak

Bill Gates to Focus More on Curing Diseases, Including Polio

Bill Gates told CNN that he is more concerned with finding a solution to alleviate diseases on Earth than shooting for the sky. According to the co-founder of Microsoft and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the space race is primarily a commercial market.

Gates believes that having a solid internet connection across Africa is beneficial. Furthermore, he does not find employing observation satellites to see what is going on with agriculture and climate change particularly philanthropically inspiring.

He added that he would concentrate on addressing health problems until humanity can eradicate malaria, tuberculosis, and all of the terrible diseases that plague poor countries. To clarify, Gates has had his sights set on polio for a long time.

According to a statement made to CNN by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, if he had one hope for 2022, it would be to finally eradicate what he described as an "insidious disease." He stated that this is a fundamental and significant cause to him.

The billionaire then stated per Funitech that if Afghanistan remains stable, it appears that polio will be eradicated completely. In addition, Gates noted that they have been trying to eradicate polio for more than 20 years.

The billionaire invests in Africa's health, which is critical for children to survive and eat well. Bill Gates stressed the importance of investing in children's education, calling them the "future" who will spearead the African continent's overall development.

RELATED ARTICLE: Bill Gates Predicts Worst Phase of Pandemic to End in 2022 Despite Threat of COVID-19 Omicron Variant

Check out more news and information on Space and Medicine and Health in Science Times.