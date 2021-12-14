(Photo : Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images) Listerine in particular, a bestseller in mouthwash brand in the US, has cautioned its product is not intended to stop infection, or cure COVID-19 and needs to be used only as instructed on the product label.

While one study showed some mouthwashes might help reduce viral load in the mouth, they do not kill the virus in the lungs or nose, and they cannot cure COVID-19, too.

As indicated in a Reuters report, United States Republican Senator Ron Johnson claims that mouthwash has been proven to "kill the SARS-CoV-2 virus."

In an audio recording posted on social media, which was recorded during a telephone town hall with the constituents of Wisconsin, the senator remarked, "By the way," regular gargle mouthwash has been proven to destroy coronavirus. He added, if one gets it, he may reduce replication of the virus. Commenting on the use of mouthwash, Senator Johnson asked, "Why not try all these things?"

The study, published in Clinical Microbiology and Infection, which involved more than 150 volunteers, discovered that CDCM mouthwash lessened SARS-CoV-2 salivary load by 71 percent, four hours after use, for adults with asymptomatic to mild COVID-19.

The government official took the social media later to refer to a study that looked into the impact of antiviral mouthwash called CDCM on an infected person's SARS-CoV-2 salivary load.

The study authors concluded that mouthwash could act as a barrier measure against the transmission of COVID-19.

ALSO READ: Volunteer for Pfizer's Experimental COVID-19 Vaccine Shares Side Effects from Trial





Effect of Mouthwash on COVID-19 Possibly Limited

Experts have warned that any probable effect on the disease would possibly be limited. Virologist Dr. Richard Stanton from Cardiff University, who has investigated the effect of mouthwash on COVID-19 said, while the oral hygiene product can kill SARS-CoV-2 in the lab, it heavily depends too, on which mouthwash is gargled.

The virologist also said some are very effective, while others are not at all. Moreover, mouthwash is not going to cure an individual with COVID-19.

Stanton explained mouthwash could kill the virus in the mouth. However, it won't affect the virus in the lungs or nose. Meaning it is not likely to have an impact on the infection. More so, it is unlikely to have an effect on the spread of the virus in the community.

Since COVID-19 is always being replenished from the lungs, nose, and mouth, the virologist said the mouthwash would only lessen the live virus in the mouth for a short period.

Vital Role Mouthwash Plays

Nevertheless, since many people may be unknowingly infected with the virus, noted Stanton, mouthwash could have a vital role to portray when a healthcare worker or dentist needs to perform an investigation of the mouth or throat.

Even under such conditions, the virologist maintains, personal protective equipment (PPE) is the best protection to reduce the risk of contracting the virus.

Nevertheless, if a patient used mouthwash and a PPE prior to the investigation, this would lessen the danger of accidental exposure even more, continued the expert.

Listerine, in particular, a bestseller in mouthwash brand in the US, has cautioned its product is not intended to stop infection or cure COVID-19 and needs to be used only as instructed on the product label, a similar Free American Network report specified.

Even though there are recent lab-based reports of some mouthwashes having activity as protection from enveloped viruses, including COVID-19, there is insufficient data about it, as specified in the guidelines.

While one research showed antiviral mouthwash might lessen the viral load of COVID-19 infection in the mouth, it does not lessen the overall viral load, and it is not a treatment for the disease.

Related information about CPC mouthwash and COVID-19 is shown on Unilever's YouTube video below:

RELATED ARTICLE: Mouthwash Can Eliminate COVID-19 in 30 Seconds in the Lab, Scientists Continue Testing Its Efficacy in Patients

Check out more news and information on COVID-19 on Science Times.