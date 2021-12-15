(Photo : Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images) LA JOLLA, CA - FEBRUARY 28: A donated human embryo is seen through a microscope at the La Jolla IVF Clinic February 28, 2007 in La Jolla, California. The clinic accepts donated embryos from around the country through The Stem Cell resource which are then given to stem cell research labs for research.

Japanese Biophysicists have just developed a way to create and manipulate capsule-like DNA systems that have applications for future developments of artificial molecular systems. These types of systems are theorized to function inside the body. The study was a collaborative effort between Yusuke Sato, a researcher from Tohoku University, and Masahiro Takinoue from the Tokyo Institute of Technology.

Nanostructures, according to BioTechArticles, are objects of molecular and microscopic sizes. There are various forms of nanostructures depending on what they are used for and how they interact with other objects. These included nanotextures surfaces, nanotubes, and spherical nanoparticles. Likewise, these are subdivided into different forms like nano-particles and more.

Capsule-Like DNA Breakthrough Could Lead to Artificial Molecular Systems

Two create the capsules, biophysicists needed to develop two different types of DNA nanostructures. Each structure was created using three single-stranded DNA molecules with adhesive bits at the end. Because of the differences in the DNA sequences, only those of similar nanostructures stuck together when both structures were mixed together.

Sato and Takinoue then combined the nanostructures in a solution of an oily mixture of both charged and non-charged molecules. The mixture was then heated and cooled before being analyzed under a microscope.

In the study published in the journal JACS Au, titled "Capsule-like DNA Hydrogels with Patterns Formed by Lateral Phase Separation of DNA Nanostructures," researchers found that there was a formation of water-in-oil droplets in the solution, with the DNA nanostructures accumulating at the interface of the water-oil. The structures came together in various kinds of patch-like patterns, mainly depending on the concentration of each relative to the other.

In addition, the team also found that the DNA nanostructures clustered in a homogeneous way when extra X-shaped DNA nanostructures were added to the mixture to connect the two types. The experiment works just as well when placed inside lipid vesicles. Researchers were also able to separate the DNA capsules from the water-in-oil droplets and vesicles without losing their capsule-like shape. Finally, Sato and Takinoue were able to open the capsules and degrade them using a specific enzyme.

ALSO READ: Soft Contact Lenses Loaded with Gold Nanoparticles; Researchers Develop Substitute for Laser Protection Glasses to Shield the Eyes

The Future of DNA Nanostructure Capsules

The recent findings show an approach for constructing and modifying DNA capsules that theoretically have a variety of functions and purposes. Theoretically, the capsules could carry substances to target organs, releasing their cargo only when exposed to specific enzymes. Likewise, the capsules could be turned mobile using the DNA nanostructures that can be manipulated to alter the capsule's shape, reports PhysOrg.

Sato and Tikinoue believe that functional capsules are constructed from DNA, like the one the team has just designed. It could give a new way of developing capsular structures for artificial cell studies and molecular robotics.

The two are set to work next on inserting various types of cargo into the constructed capsules, including DNA information processors that are set to be released in response to stimuli.

RELATED ARTICLE: All-Optical Switching for Magnet Recording: A New Approach for More Efficient Nanoscale Magnetic Storage Devices

Check out more news and information on Nanotechnology in Science Times.