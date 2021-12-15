(Photo : JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images) A woman stands near a model of the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) at NASA Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland on April 2, 2015.

The long-awaited launch of the $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope, the famous Hubble's successor, has been postponed by at least two days. As NASA tries to resolve a data problem during a pre-launch test, the launch will now take place no earlier than Christmas Eve morning.

The telescope was folded up to fit within the nose cone of an Ariane 5 rocket at ESA's launch facility in Kourou, French Guiana. Engineers then installed it atop its booster on Saturday to prepare for blastoff.

"The James Webb Space Telescope team is working a communication issue between the observatory and the launch vehicle system," NASA officials said in a statement on Tuesday (Dec. 14). "This will delay the launch date to no earlier than Friday, Dec. 24. We will provide more information about the new launch date no later than Friday, Dec. 17."

James Webb Space Telescope Launch Delayed Due to Interface Issues

NASA's science head, Thomas Zurbuchen, stated that the spacecraft and the launch mechanism have an interface problem. It's something to do with ground support equipment. Essentially, he said the data cables are losing certain telemetry frames.

"This is a 100-meter cable that goes all the way from the top of the rocket to somebody's computer. Somewhere in there (is the problem) is our guess. But it's too early to say," NASA's science chief told Spaceflight Now.

According to Zurbuchen, this is not uncommon during spacecraft testing. But, given Webb's exorbitant price tag and immense scientific worth, Zurbuchen predicted they'll figure it out. He further stated that nothing unexpected will be tolerated.

NASA anticipated launching the infrared telescope on Dec. 18 after more than 20 years of research, several delays, and rising expenses. However, the flight was postponed until Dec. 22 because a high-tension "clamp band" fitting meant to secure the observatory to the Ariane 5's upper stage suddenly released, causing the delicate device to shake.

JWST's Role

The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) will answer questions about our solar system, investigate exoplanets in new ways, and see further into the cosmos than we've ever been able to. Webb will gaze into the atmospheres of exoplanets, some of which may be habitable, in the hopes of finding clues to the ongoing quest for life beyond Earth.

The telescope has a mirror that can reach 21 feet and 4 inches into space, giving it an extended length that will allow it to catch more light from the things it examines while in orbit. The more light collected by the mirror, the more details the telescope can see. The mirror comprises 18 hexagonal gold-coated parts, each measuring 4.3 feet (1.32 meters).

CNN said JWST is the biggest telescope NASA has ever manufactured, but its size posed a unique difficulty. The mirror was too big to fit inside a rocket. As a result, they created the telescope as a set of movable elements that can fold up like origami and fit into a 16-foot (5-meter) launch area.

According to NASA, Webb will play the role of an infrared detective, detecting light that is invisible to us and revealing otherwise unseen parts of space.

The telescope's design was initially conceived at a workshop in 1989 as a successor to Hubble, and building on Webb began in 2004. Since then, thousands of scientists, technicians, and engineers from 14 nations have worked on the telescope, putting in 40 million hours.

Now, Webb might help scientists better comprehend the universe's origins and address crucial issues regarding our origins, including where we come from and if we're alone in the universe.

