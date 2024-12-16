Massive Underground Energy Source Could Power Earth for Thousands of Year, Scientists Say

Scientists believe a colossal underground energy reserve, formed over a billion years ago, could revolutionize clean energy.

Researchers at the University of Nebraska and the US Department of Energy are investigating the Midcontinent Rift, a 1,200-mile-long geologic feature stretching from Lake Superior to Kansas. This ancient rift may hold vast quantities of natural hydrogen — a fuel source with minimal environmental impact.

Scientists Discover Natural Hydrogen Source That Could Replace Fossil Fuels

The Midcontinent Rift formed when North America nearly split apart, leaving behind volcanic rock that interacts with water to produce hydrogen.

Unlike traditional hydrogen production, which often relies on energy-intensive methods, naturally occurring hydrogen could eliminate the environmental drawbacks of extraction.

According to scientists, this resource is deep enough to remain stable yet shallow enough to access economically, making it a "goldilocks" location for hydrogen storage.

A recent borehole test in Nebraska has shown promising signs of hydrogen production. Researchers are now studying the geological and biochemical factors that influence the fuel's formation and storage.

If tapped successfully, this underground reservoir could provide a clean energy source for thousands of years, reducing the need for fossil fuels and significantly lowering carbon emissions.

Hydrogen is increasingly viewed as a sustainable energy alternative. It produces no carbon emissions when used in fuel cells, making it suitable for powering vehicles, planes, and even entire industries, Interesting Engineering said.

Current hydrogen production methods, however, often involve "dirty" energy sources. Natural hydrogen from underground reservoirs could bypass this issue, offering a cleaner, more sustainable solution.

Can Underground Hydrogen Solve the Global Energy Crisis?

While hydrogen has critics due to the nitrogen oxide emissions it releases when burned, experts note that these emissions are comparable to those from natural gas. When used in fuel cells, hydrogen emits only water vapor, making it a key player in combating air pollution.

According to TCD, this is particularly critical as the World Health Organization estimates nearly all humans breathe air that fails to meet its safety standards.

Recent studies suggest Earth may hold trillions of tons of underground hydrogen, enough to meet global energy needs for centuries. However, much of it lies too deep or far offshore to be economically viable.

The Midcontinent Rift stands out as an accessible and potentially game-changing resource.

Researchers caution that understanding and harnessing natural hydrogen is still in its early stages. Supported by a $1 million government grant, the Nebraska team aims to develop practical methods for extracting and utilizing this energy source.

If successful, the Midcontinent Rift could become a cornerstone of a cleaner, more sustainable energy future.