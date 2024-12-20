'Obelisks' Found Inside Half of the World's Human Population Could Act as 'Stealthy Evolutionary Passengers'

Scientists have made an astonishing discovery: a mysterious new lifeform, which they have named "obelisks," is living inside the bodies of humans. These tiny, virus-like entities were found lurking in the mouths and guts of millions of people worldwide, yet they had remained undetected until now.

Scientists Identify 'Obelisks,' Unique RNA Entities Present in Half the Global Population

Obelisks are unique. They are circular strands of RNA, a molecule that plays a crucial role in carrying genetic instructions inside cells. Unlike typical viruses, which have protein coats, obelisks do not have these protective coverings. Instead, they self-organize into rod-like shapes, with some carrying one or two genes. Their presence challenges scientists' understanding of what constitutes life.

Obelisks are neither viruses, bacteria, nor viroids — entities similar to viruses that typically affect plants — but something altogether different.

Researchers first stumbled upon obelisks while studying large genetic datasets. These datasets contained genetic material collected from human mouths, guts, and other areas.

According to Earth.com, as scientists analyzed the data, they noticed strange, single-stranded RNA loops that didn't match any known organisms. This led to the discovery of about 30,000 types of obelisks, many of which had been previously overlooked. It turns out, obelisks are far more common than scientists initially thought, affecting half of the world's population.

Obelisks in Human Bacteria Spark Health and Evolution Questions

Though it is still unclear whether these entities are harmful, beneficial, or neutral, scientists suggest that obelisks might serve as "stealthy evolutionary passengers." This means they could have been quietly influencing evolution over time, helping shape biodiversity without being noticed.

Some researchers even believe that these mysterious entities may be among Earth's oldest life forms, representing a crucial link in the development of life on our planet.

The researchers who uncovered obelisks are led by Ivan Zheludev, a biochemist at Stanford University. They discovered that obelisks colonize the bacteria in the human mouth and gut, living inside their host for about a year.

According to Daily Mail, evidence shows that obelisks replicate in much the same way as viruses, by hijacking bacterial cells. One example of this was found in Streptococcus sanguinis, a bacterium in dental plaque, which hosts a specific type of obelisk.

Despite the discovery's significance, the question of whether obelisks can harm human health remains unanswered. Scientists are uncertain whether they have any major impact on our health or microbiome.

However, the possibility that obelisks might influence the bacteria in our bodies opens the door to new areas of study, particularly regarding human health.