Mystery Object That Struck Part of the Moon Captured by Astronomer From Japan

A Japanese astronomer has captured a remarkable event: an unidentified object striking the moon, resulting in a bright flash visible from Earth. Daichi Fujii, curator at the Hiratsuka City Museum, recorded the impact using high-speed cameras on Dec. 8, 2024, at 10:34 p.m. UTC.

The object is suspected to be a meteor, possibly linked to the ongoing Geminid meteor shower. This rare footage provides valuable insight into the dynamic activity occurring on the moon's surface.

Mysterious Meteor Impacts Moon Amid Annual Geminid Shower

The Geminid meteor shower, active annually from Dec. 4 to Dec. 20, is known for its bright meteors originating from asteroid 3200 Phaethon.

Unlike most meteor showers, which stem from icy comets, the Geminids are unique as they originate from a rocky asteroid.

This year's peak occurred between Dec. 13 and Dec. 14, filling the skies with dazzling meteors. Scientists believe the moon's collision may be connected to this meteor shower, but the exact origin of the object remains unclear.

According to IFL Science, Fujii's observation was part of his ongoing Moon Impact Monitoring Project. Using cameras running at 360 frames per second, he has documented several lunar flashes in recent weeks, coinciding with heightened meteor activity.

These flashes occur when meteors bypass Earth's atmosphere and directly strike the moon, leaving bright, fleeting marks on its surface.

Lunar Impacts Unveil Hidden Mysteries of Space Debris and Meteoroid Collisions

While many scientists suggest the Geminids as the source of this impact, Robert Lunsford of the American Meteor Society cautions that it might have been a sporadic meteor, unrelated to any specific shower, Daily Galaxy reported.

The moon is constantly bombarded by space debris, making impacts like this relatively common, though they are rarely observed from Earth.

The implications of such events extend beyond their beauty. Lunar impacts help scientists understand the frequency and scale of meteoroid collisions in the solar system.

Unlike Earth, where meteors typically burn up in the atmosphere, the moon's lack of an atmosphere makes it a prime target for direct hits, offering valuable data on the nature of space debris.

Fujii's footage underscores the importance of continued monitoring of celestial phenomena. As the sun's activity increases toward its 11-year solar maximum in 2025, more meteoroid activity is expected, potentially leading to additional impacts on both the moon and Earth.

These observations not only capture awe-inspiring moments but also provide critical insights into the dynamic and unpredictable environment of our solar system.