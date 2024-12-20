Avian Influenza Surge Prompts Emergency Declaration in California

California has declared a state of emergency as avian influenza, also known as bird flu, continues to spread rapidly among the state's dairy herds and wildlife.

Governor Gavin Newsom announced the decision on December 18, citing the need to mobilize resources and coordinate a statewide response to contain the outbreak.

H5N1 Hits California Dairy Farms, Posing New Threat to Cattle and Humans

The H5N1 virus, primarily known for infecting birds, has now been detected in mammals, including dairy cows, marking a troubling escalation.

Approximately 75% of the 866 dairy herds affected nationwide are located in California, particularly in the Central Valley, LiveScience reported.

This marks the first major outbreak of avian influenza in US dairy cattle, with the virus spreading to Southern California farms in recent weeks.

Human infections, while rare, have also been reported. Nationwide, there have been 61 confirmed cases, with 34 occurring in California. Most human cases have been mild, involving symptoms such as fever, cough, and fatigue.

However, Louisiana recently reported the first severe human case in the US, where an older patient developed critical respiratory symptoms after exposure to infected birds.

Governor Newsom emphasized that the emergency declaration is a proactive step to ensure agencies have the flexibility and tools needed to manage the crisis. "While the risk to the general public remains low, we are taking all necessary measures to prevent further spread of the virus," Newsom stated.

CDC: Avian Flu Poses Low Risk to Public, But Mutations Could Raise Concerns

Experts from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) agree that the virus currently poses a low risk to the public. There have been no confirmed cases of person-to-person transmission, AP said.

However, flu viruses are known to mutate, raising concerns about the potential for the virus to adapt and spread more easily among humans.

In addition to its impact on dairy herds and poultry, the virus has also been detected in raw milk products.

Several recalls have been issued in California after the virus was found in unpasteurized milk, which can harbor high levels of H5N1. Health officials have urged consumers to avoid raw milk, emphasizing the safety of pasteurized products.

The outbreak has also affected domestic animals, with reports of infected indoor cats in Los Angeles linked to recalled raw milk. Authorities continue to investigate additional cases of sick animals.

To mitigate the spread, farmworkers and those handling poultry are advised to use protective gear, such as gloves and masks, and to report any signs of illness among animals. The CDC has also recommended flu vaccinations for farm workers to reduce the risk of co-infection with seasonal flu, which could lead to viral mutations.

As California grapples with the crisis, state and federal agencies are ramping up testing and monitoring efforts. The emergency declaration aims to protect public health and prevent further economic losses as authorities work to control the outbreak.