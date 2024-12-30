The Best of Science Times 2024

As 2024 comes to a close, it's time to reflect on the groundbreaking stories, innovative discoveries, and thought-provoking ideas that shaped the world of science this year.

From technological breakthroughs to fascinating research, Science Times has covered it all. Here's a look back at our top articles of 2024, highlighting the moments that captured our readers' imagination and curiosity.

Scientists have discovered Dulcibella camanchaca, a predatory amphipod thriving 8,000 meters deep in the Atacama Trench, marking a groundbreaking find in marine biology.

This shrimp-like crustacean actively hunts prey in total darkness, showcasing life's resilience in extreme oceanic conditions. The discovery sheds light on the unique biodiversity of one of Earth's deepest ocean regions.

Homo juluensis, a newly identified ancient human species from China, highlights the diversity of human evolution during the Middle Pleistocene. With large skulls and features resembling Neanderthals, Denisovans, and modern humans, it showcases the complexity of interbreeding among hominins.

This discovery offers new insights into the evolutionary history of early humans in eastern Asia.

Colorectal cancer rates in adults under 50 have been rising since the 1990s, driven by lifestyle factors like obesity, high-fat diets, and alcohol use.

Experts stress the importance of early screening, now recommended starting at age 45, to combat this trend. Awareness of symptoms and preventive measures, such as a high-fiber diet and regular exercise, is crucial for reducing risk.

SpaceX's Dragon cargo spacecraft docked with the ISS, delivering over 6,000 pounds of supplies, science experiments, and holiday treats for the crew.

The CRS-31 mission also aims to test Dragon's orbit-boosting capability, a potential new role traditionally handled by Russian vehicles. Highlights include research on solar wind, plant growth, and the first wooden satellite, Lignosat, from Japan.

Global debates on artificial intelligence (AI) trust took center stage at the Adia Lab symposium in Abu Dhabi, emphasizing the need for regulation and transparency. Experts like MIT's Alex Pentland and Turing Award winner Shafi Goldwasser advocated for better data control and verification algorithms to ensure AI reliability.

Discussions highlighted AI's transformative potential, alongside challenges like model unpredictability, data imbalance, and persistent issues like hallucinations in responses

NASA and NOAA report encouraging signs of ozone layer recovery, with the 2024 Antarctic ozone hole shrinking to its seventh smallest size since 1992. Measuring about 22.4 million square kilometers in September, the improvement reflects the impact of the 1987 Montreal Protocol's restrictions on ozone-depleting chemicals.

Scientists project full recovery by 2066 if current trends continue, marking progress in protecting the environment and public health.

SpaceX's CRS-31 mission has delivered LignoSat, the world's first wooden satellite, to the ISS, marking a milestone in sustainable space technology. Developed by Kyoto University and Sumitomo Forestry, this palm-sized satellite made of honoki wood will test timber's resilience in orbit over six months.

If successful, LignoSat could pave the way for eco-friendly satellite designs and sustainable space exploration.

November's Beaver Moon, the final supermoon of 2024, will shine brightly on Nov. 15, appearing near the Pleiades star cluster in the Taurus constellation. This celestial event offers stargazers a chance to witness a moon that's 14% larger and 30% brighter, alongside visible planets and meteor showers.

Don't miss this dazzling display and mark your calendar for an unforgettable night sky experience!

As the holiday season approaches, high-intensity drinking, a dangerous behavior exceeding typical binge drinking, becomes more prevalent at social gatherings. Experts warn that this extreme consumption can lead to severe health risks, including alcohol poisoning, injuries, and long-term issues like alcohol use disorder.

Health professionals urge moderation and responsible drinking, particularly during festive occasions when pressure to overindulge is high.

Fossilized footprints discovered in Koobi Fora, Kenya, reveal that Homo erectus and Paranthropus boisei coexisted and likely interacted 1.5 million years ago.

These ancient tracks offer unique insights into the locomotion and survival strategies of early humans, highlighting their distinct walking styles and resource-sharing behaviors. This discovery sheds light on the complex dynamics of early human evolution and the environments they inhabited.

Looking Ahead to 2025

As we prepare for 2025, the world of science promises even more innovation and discovery. Stay tuned to Science Times as we continue to bring you the latest and greatest in the ever-evolving landscape of science and technology.

Thank you to our readers for making 2024 an incredible journey. Here's to more exploration, discovery, and wonder in 2025!