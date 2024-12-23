Persistent Coughs Are Everywhere: Here's What Experts Think Is Causing It

A lingering cough is sweeping through communities, baffling doctors and patients as respiratory illnesses rise during the holiday season.

With flu, COVID-19, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) on the upswing, many are reporting prolonged coughs lasting weeks, even after other symptoms subside.

Doctors Warn of Prolonged Coughs Linked to Common Viruses

Doctors nationwide have observed persistent coughs that do not appear to stem from the flu or COVID-19. Instead, experts believe other viral culprits, such as rhinoviruses, adenoviruses, or non-COVID coronaviruses, are responsible.

Dr. Janet O'Mahony, an internal medicine physician in Maryland, noted her patients often present with lingering coughs, sinus congestion, and postnasal drip. According to Yahoo, testing typically rules out bacterial infections and identifies these cases as purely viral.

When these viruses infect the airways, they trigger inflammation, leading to coughing. Even after the virus clears, the body may continue producing mucus and experiencing bronchospasms, prolonging the cough.

Dr. Scott Braunstein stated that inflammation can persist for two weeks to two months in some cases.

Contagiousness also remains a concern. Experts advise that individuals with upper respiratory symptoms are most contagious in the first three days but can spread viruses for up to seven days. For those with weakened immune systems, the contagious period may last longer.

Expert Tips for Relief and Prevention

Treating stubborn coughs requires patience. If flu or COVID-19 is ruled out, over-the-counter remedies such as cough suppressants and hydration can help alleviate symptoms, according to the Coloradoan.

In severe cases, a healthcare provider might prescribe corticosteroids or other medications to reduce airway inflammation. Persistent symptoms warrant follow-up visits to rule out secondary infections or more serious conditions, such as walking pneumonia.

Doctors stress the importance of preventive measures. Frequent handwashing, covering your mouth and nose when coughing, and staying home when ill can limit the spread of these viruses.

Additionally, flu and COVID-19 vaccines remain vital for reducing the severity of illnesses during the respiratory virus season.

This prolonged cough trend highlights the unpredictable nature of seasonal viruses. While most cases resolve with time and basic care, experts encourage individuals to seek medical advice if symptoms worsen or fail to improve after several weeks.

As respiratory viruses continue to circulate, vigilance and common-sense precautions are key to staying healthy through the colder months.