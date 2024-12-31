Why Do We Sing 'Auld Lang Syne' on New Year's Eve?

When the clock strikes midnight on New Year's Eve, the melody of "Auld Lang Syne" often fills the air.

This Scottish folk song has become a global tradition, symbolizing the passage of time and the start of something new. But how did it become such an integral part of the celebration?

The phrase "Auld Lang Syne" translates to "old long since" or "for old times' sake" in Scots, a language unique to Scotland.

'Auld Lang Syne': From Robert Burns' Pen to Global New Year's Anthem

The song's lyrics are attributed to poet Robert Burns, who penned them in the late 18th century. Burns described it as an "old song of the olden times," and its theme of cherishing memories and friendships resonates deeply across cultures, TIME said.

Originally a traditional Scottish tune, "Auld Lang Syne" became internationally recognized through its association with Canadian bandleader Guy Lombardo.

Lombardo and his band, the Royal Canadians, performed the song during their New Year's Eve broadcasts starting in 1929.

Lombardo explained that in his native Ontario, it was customary to end dances with the tune. When his band moved to the U.S., they continued the tradition, not realizing it would gain nationwide popularity. "Call it corny — I don't care," Lombardo once said, acknowledging its enduring appeal.

While most known for New Year's Eve, "Auld Lang Syne"'s universal theme makes it suitable for graduations, farewells, and other occasions marking transitions. Its poignant question, "Should auld acquaintance be forgot?" invites listeners to reflect on the past while embracing the future.

'Auld Lang Syne': From 1799 Tune to Cultural Icon

According to AOL, though initially paired with a different melody, the version we know today comes from a Scottish air published in 1799.

Over the years, it has been reinterpreted by countless artists, from Bing Crosby to Mariah Carey, ensuring its place in popular culture.

The song's enduring popularity lies in its ability to evoke nostalgia and unity. As LIFE magazine once noted, skipping the song on New Year's Eve might leave many feeling the year hasn't truly begun.

Its simple yet powerful message continues to resonate, reminding us to honor the past and look forward to the future.