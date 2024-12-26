Candy Canes Are Bad for Your Health — Here's Why

Candy canes are a popular treat during the holiday season, symbolizing Christmas with their red-and-white stripes and refreshing peppermint flavor.

But despite their festive appearance, these sweet treats may not be as harmless as they seem. The hidden danger? Titanium dioxide, a chemical commonly found in many candy canes and other candies, could pose serious health risks.

The Hidden Danger in Candy Canes: Titanium Dioxide

Titanium dioxide is a food additive used to give candy canes and other sweets their bright white color and smooth texture. While it makes the candy more visually appealing, it has no nutritional value. This chemical is considered potentially harmful, especially when consumed regularly.

Though titanium dioxide is approved for use in the United States, studies suggest it could be dangerous, particularly in its nanoparticle form, which is often used in foods.

These tiny particles are so small that they can easily pass through the body, accumulating in organs and potentially causing damage to cells and DNA.

Recent research has raised serious concerns about the safety of titanium dioxide. A 2021 study by the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) concluded that titanium dioxide nanoparticles might cause DNA damage and accumulate in the body over time, the Environmental Working Group (EWG) said.

This could lead to long-term health problems, including an increased risk of cancer. The findings also suggest that these nanoparticles can damage the immune system and the nervous system.

The chemical has even been shown to cross the placenta, raising concerns for unborn babies. Despite these alarming results, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has not reevaluated the safety of titanium dioxide in food for over 50 years.

Read more: Avian Influenza Surge Prompts Emergency Declaration in California

Why Is Titanium Dioxide in Candy?

Titanium dioxide is primarily used in candy and other foods for cosmetic purposes. It enhances the whiteness of food products and improves their texture, making them more appealing. It's not added for nutritional benefits but solely to improve the product's appearance.

However, many candy manufacturers don't list titanium dioxide as an ingredient. Instead, it may be hidden under vague terms like "artificial color" or "color added," making it harder for consumers to avoid.

According to the Center for Science in the Public Interest (CSPI), titanium dioxide has been banned in food products in the European Union since 2022 due to the potential health risks it poses.

The European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) conducted an extensive review of the evidence, which led to the conclusion that titanium dioxide could accumulate in the human body and damage DNA.

In contrast, the U.S. continues to allow its use in food products like candy canes and Skittles, despite growing concerns. The CSPI and other public health groups have petitioned the FDA to ban titanium dioxide, but so far, the agency has not taken action.

Popular Holiday Treats Containing Titanium Dioxide

Candy canes aren't the only holiday treats that may contain titanium dioxide. Other popular items like gingerbread house kits and peppermint bark can also contain the chemical.

For example, some brands of gingerbread house kits, such as those by Brand Castle and Dylan's Candy Bar, use titanium dioxide in the icing and decorations.

Peppermint candies, including Brach's Star Brites Peppermint Candy and certain varieties of candy canes, also contain this harmful additive.