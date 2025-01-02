Sweden Begins Controversial Wolf Hunt, Targeting Endangered Species

Sweden has launched a contentious wolf hunt to cut its already dwindling wolf population in half.

This government-sanctioned initiative, which began on Thursday, permits the killing of 30 wolves — representing five entire families — despite criticism from environmentalists and concerns about breaching European Union laws.

Sweden's Wolf Population Declines Amid Controversial Conservation Policy

Sweden's wolf population is currently estimated at 375, following a sharp decline of nearly 20% in 2022-2023 due to increased hunting pressures.

According to The Guardian, the Swedish government has revised the population target for "favorable conservation status" from 300 wolves to just 170, a move critics say jeopardizes the species' survival.

Wolves in Sweden are listed as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), and conservationists warn that this policy could reverse decades of recovery efforts.

Sweden's wolves have a tenuous history. The species disappeared entirely from the country between 1966 and 1983 due to overhunting, leaving the ecosystem without a breeding population.

Though conservation efforts brought the wolves back from the brink, they remain vulnerable. Many conservationists argue that the recent government decision undermines progress and violates EU wildlife protection regulations.

The Berne Convention, which governs European wildlife conservation, prohibits actions that cause populations of protected species to fall below sustainable levels. Despite this, Sweden has continued to allow yearly licensed hunts, leading to legal challenges and criticism from environmental groups.

Farmers, however, support the reduction in wolf numbers, citing frequent livestock losses, particularly among sheep. They argue that the growing wolf population disrupts rural livelihoods and requires stricter management.

Their concerns reflect a broader European debate as wolf populations increase across parts of the continent, prompting similar calls for relaxed hunting regulations.

Critics Say Sweden's Wolf Culling Risks Ecosystem Balance, Advocate Alternatives

Environmental advocates strongly oppose the hunt, emphasizing non-lethal alternatives to manage livestock predation.

Measures such as electric fencing and improved animal husbandry are seen as viable solutions that could protect both wolves and farmers' interests.

Activists also warn that reducing wolf populations risks damaging biodiversity and the ecosystem services wolves provide.

The controversy in Sweden mirrors a wider trend in Europe. Earlier this month, the Berne Convention voted to downgrade wolves from "strictly protected" to "protected" status, effective March 2025, WION said.

This change could make it easier for EU countries to increase wolf culling under revised habitats directives. Critics argue that such policies cater to misinformation and fail to address the root challenges of coexistence between humans and wildlife.

As debates intensify, conservationists urge policymakers to prioritize sustainable solutions that balance ecological needs with human concerns, rather than resorting to measures that risk long-term environmental harm.