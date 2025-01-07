Ancient 'Wheel of Ghosts' Shifts Focus From Astronomy to Mystery

The ancient Rujm el-Hiri, or "Wheel of Ghosts," perched on the Golan Heights plateau in southwest Syria, has long puzzled archaeologists.

Once thought to function as an astronomical observatory due to its alignment with celestial bodies, new research suggests otherwise. The discovery sheds light on its complex history while deepening the mystery surrounding its true purpose.

'Wheel of Ghosts' Rotated Over Millennia, Study Finds

Recent findings by researchers from Tel Aviv University and Ben-Gurion University of the Negev indicate that Rujm el-Hiri's position has shifted over thousands of years.

Using advanced techniques like geomagnetic analysis, tectonic reconstruction, and satellite imagery, the study revealed that the site's structure has rotated counterclockwise and moved by several meters. This means its current alignment with the stars is likely coincidental rather than deliberate.

According to ScienceAlert, the construction of Rujm el-Hiri began around 4500 BCE, with modifications continuing into the Bronze Age (3600–2300 BCE).

The site consists of a massive central cairn encircled by several rings of basalt stones, spanning 150 meters across.

Additional features, including burial mounds and walls, suggest it may have served as a communal space or fort rather than a stargazing platform.

Modern Tools Rewrite the Story of Rujm el-Hiri and Its Hidden Purpose

One of the most intriguing aspects of the study is its focus on the site's layered history. Archaeologists found evidence that Rujm el-Hiri was frequently reused over centuries. Structures were added, walls were rebuilt, and the landscape was reshaped to fit the needs of successive generations.

This ongoing transformation complicates efforts to pinpoint its original function but provides a glimpse into the lives of ancient communities.

The research team combined tools like GPS mapping and paleomagnetic reconstructions for the first time in the Southern Levant to unravel the site's past, MoneyControl reported.

Their methods provide a clearer picture of how tectonic activity altered the region's landmarks, impacting Rujm el-Hiri and potentially other ancient sites.

Beyond understanding the "Wheel of Ghosts," the study opens new doors for exploring similar megalithic structures worldwide.

The researchers propose training artificial intelligence to analyze satellite images, potentially identifying hidden ancient sites obscured by natural or human-made changes.

Published in the journal Remote Sensing, the study highlights how modern technology is rewriting the history of ancient civilizations. While the exact purpose of Rujm el-Hiri remains elusive, this research shifts the focus from its supposed astronomical role to the broader mystery of its significance.