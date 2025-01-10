Rare Asteroid Alinda to Make Close Pass by Earth

This weekend offers a unique chance to observe one of the largest asteroids to pass near Earth in recent history.

Known as 877 Alinda, this massive space rock, measuring about 2.6 miles wide — roughly the width of Manhattan — has safely flown past Earth at a distance of 7.6 million miles. While it's far enough to pose no threat, it's still close enough for skywatchers to catch a rare glimpse.

Rare Asteroid Alinda Reaches Peak Brightness on Sunday: How to Watch

Discovered in 1918, Alinda is one of the five largest asteroids expected to pass within 9.3 million miles of Earth this century. Although its closest approach occurred on January 8, the asteroid will remain visible for several days.

On Sunday, January 12, Alinda will reach its peak brightness, making it the best time to view this celestial giant.

According to the NY Post, Astronomers say the asteroid's brightness will be at a magnitude of 9.4 on Sunday, which isn't visible to the naked eye.

However, a pair of stargazing binoculars or a basic telescope will be sufficient to spot it as it moves through the constellation Gemini. Northern Hemisphere observers can find Gemini in the night sky just after dark, where it will remain visible throughout the night.

For those without the necessary equipment, the Virtual Telescope Project is hosting a free livestream of the asteroid's passage on January 12 at 12:30 pm EST. This event, led by Italian astronomer Gianluca Masi, allows anyone to watch Alinda's journey from the comfort of their homes.

NASA Confirms No Threat from Asteroid Alinda During Rare Close Pass

Large asteroid flybys like this are rare events happening about once every decade. Alinda won't make another close approach until 2087, making this weekend's viewing opportunity particularly special.

Despite its massive size, NASA has confirmed that Alinda and other known asteroids pose no collision threat to Earth for at least the next 100 years.

The flyby highlights ongoing efforts to monitor and prepare for potential asteroid threats. NASA recently tested its Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART), successfully altering an asteroid's trajectory by crashing a spacecraft into it, LiveScience reported.

These missions are critical for developing planetary defense strategies against future threats.

For astronomy enthusiasts, January promises additional celestial events. On January 13, the full Wolf Moon will appear alongside Mars, creating a stunning display. Later in the month, a planetary parade featuring Venus, Jupiter, Saturn, and others will light up the night sky, offering even more reasons to look upward.