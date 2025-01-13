Brightest Comet in 20 Years: Can You Spot Comet G3 ATLAS This Week?

Stargazers around the world have a rare treat this week as Comet G3 ATLAS (C/2024) makes its dazzling approach. Dubbed the brightest comet in two decades, it is expected to peak in brilliance from January 12 to January 14, 2025, offering a spectacular show for those fortunate enough to catch it.

Comet G3 ATLAS was first discovered on April 5, 2024, by the ATLAS survey team in Chile. At the time, it was faint and far, shining 158,000 times dimmer than the faintest visible star. However, it has since traveled millions of miles closer, heading for a dramatic close encounter with the Sun.

Brighter Than Jupiter? Comet G3 ATLAS Set to Dazzle Stargazers

Unlike most comets that disintegrate when nearing the Sun, G3 ATLAS has survived before. Scientists believe its 160,000-year orbital journey means it's made at least one prior approach, Space.com reported.

This resilience raises hopes that it will not only endure but also shine brightly enough to rival Venus, the evening star.

On January 13, the comet will pass just 8.7 million miles from the Sun, about a quarter of Mercury's distance. That same day, it will also come within 87.1 million miles of Earth. Experts predict its brightness could reach a magnitude of -3.2 to -6, potentially outshining Jupiter.

For those in the Northern Hemisphere, the comet's low position near the horizon poses a challenge. On January 12, try spotting it 25 minutes before sunrise, slightly above the east-southeast horizon.

Similarly, on January 14, it may appear just after sunset above the west-southwest horizon. A clear view, free from obstructions like buildings or trees, is essential. Shorelines and hilltops are ideal locations for observation.

Spot the Dazzling G3 ATLAS Comet with Binoculars This Week

According to Express, binoculars are highly recommended to enhance your chances of spotting G3 ATLAS. If visible, the comet will resemble a bright star with a short, golden tail pointing upward.

While G3 ATLAS might become bright enough for daytime visibility, extreme caution is required. The comet will be near the Sun, making direct observation hazardous. Never use binoculars or telescopes near the Sun to avoid severe eye damage. Instead, consider viewing images captured by the Solar and Heliospheric Observatory (SOHO), which will monitor the comet closely.

Comets like G3 ATLAS are once-in-a-lifetime phenomena. Its origins trace back to the Oort Cloud, a region of icy objects a trillion miles away. The last time this comet visited, early humans were spreading across the globe.