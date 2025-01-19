Meteorite Caught Falling to Earth on Video and Audio in Historic Moment

A rare and groundbreaking moment in scientific history unfolded last July when a meteorite was captured on video and audio as it struck the Earth.

The incident occurred in Marshfield, Prince Edward Island, Canada, outside the home of Joe Velaidum. This marks the first time such an event has been recorded in such detail, providing scientists with new insights into meteoritic phenomena.

Caught on Camera: Meteorite Lands Where Man Stood Moments Before

Joe Velaidum had just stepped out of his home to take his dogs for a walk with his partner, Laura Kelly.

Moments before, he had paused briefly to move a dog leash off the grass, unaware that a meteorite was hurtling toward the exact spot where he stood, IFL Science reported.

"If I had lingered just a minute longer, I could have been hit," Velaidum later reflected, acknowledging how close he came to a potentially fatal encounter.

After returning from their walk, the couple discovered a strange star-shaped mark on their driveway. Upon reviewing their home security camera footage, they witnessed the astonishing moment when the meteorite descended from the sky and struck the ground, dispersing debris in a puff of dust.

Not only did the camera capture the meteorite's descent, but it also recorded the sound of its impact — a first in scientific documentation.

A doorbell camera has captured the moment a meteorite struck the ground outside a home, scattering dust and producing audible impact sounds—a historic first.



[📹 Laura Kelly]

[📍 Prince Edward Island, Canada]pic.twitter.com/0sl5qiErdt — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) January 16, 2025

Charlottetown Meteorite: A 4.5-Billion-Year-Old Rock's Rare Journey to Earth

Realizing the significance of the discovery, Velaidum collected samples of the debris and sent them to Dr. Chris Herd, curator of the University of Alberta's meteorite collection.

Upon examination, Dr. Herd confirmed that the material was chondrite, the most common type of meteorite, composed of ancient rocks formed during the birth of the Solar System approximately 4.5 billion years ago.

According to DailyMail, the meteorite, now named the Charlottetown Meteorite, traveled at an estimated 60,000 kilometers per hour as it entered the Earth's atmosphere before slowing to around 200 kilometers per hour upon impact.

Despite its small size and modest impact — a hole measuring only 2 by 2 centimeters in the driveway — the event is of immense scientific value. Dr. Herd noted, "This is the first time we've ever documented a meteorite fall with both video and sound, which adds a new dimension to our understanding."

Meteorites like the Charlottetown Meteorite often originate in the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter, journeying millions of miles before reaching Earth.

While around 17,000 meteorites impact the Earth each year, most go unnoticed, burning up in the atmosphere or landing in uninhabited areas. However, this particular event stands out as an extraordinary milestone in meteorite research.

For Velaidum and Kelly, the incident is a reminder of how unpredictable and vast the universe can be. Though rare, meteorite impacts near populated areas underline the need for continued study of these cosmic visitors.