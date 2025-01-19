Giant Horned Dinosaur Tameryraptor Markgrafi Identified from WWII Lost Fossils

A new species of dinosaur, Tameryraptor markgrafi, has been identified nearly 80 years after its fossils were destroyed during World War II.

This giant predator, which lived in North Africa 95 million years ago, measured 33 feet long and was among the largest land carnivores ever to walk the Earth.

Tameryraptor markgrafi: New Dinosaur Species Identified from Lost Fossils

The fossil remains were first discovered in 1914 in Egypt's Bahariya Oasis by German collector Richard Markgraf. These fossils were later stored in Munich, Germany, at the Bavarian State Collection for Paleontology and Geology.

Tragically, in 1944, the building housing the fossils was destroyed in an air raid, leaving behind only notes, illustrations, and a few photographs, Newsweek said.

Recently, researchers rediscovered previously unknown photos of the fossils in the archives of the University of Tübingen. The photos, taken before the fossils were destroyed, revealed unique features that distinguished the dinosaur from others in its original classification.

The species was initially thought to belong to the Carcharodontosaurus group, but closer examination of the images showed characteristics like a prominent horn and distinct skull features, proving it was an entirely new genus.

Tameryraptor markgrafi Links North Africa to South America's Dinosaur Diversity

According to LiveScience, the dinosaur's name, Tameryraptor markgrafi, honors Egypt's ancient name "Ta-Mery," meaning "beloved land," and its discoverer, Richard Markgraf.

This newly classified predator is closely related to other dinosaurs from North Africa and South America, showcasing the diversity of life in the Cretaceous period.

While it is unusual to name a new species without direct access to physical fossils, researchers believe this case warranted an exception due to the detailed archival records.

North Africa's dinosaur fauna was far more diverse than previously thought. Fossils from the region, including those of the famous Spinosaurus, indicate a complex and rich ecosystem.

However, researchers emphasize that further excavation and analysis of the Bahariya Oasis are necessary to deepen understanding of these ancient creatures.