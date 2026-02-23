Scientists Discover New Spinosaurus Species with Blade-Shaped Head Crest in the Sahara Desert

A new dinosaur found in the remote Sahara is changing how we view Spinosaurus evolution. Spinosaurus mirabilis, meaning "astonishing Spinosaurus," lived 95 million years ago and measured as long as a school bus, weighing several tonnes. Its distinctive scimitar-shaped head crest makes it immediately recognizable and suggests a decorative role, possibly for mate selection or rival signaling along riverbanks. Unlike its coastal relatives, this species was buried in inland river deposits, revealing that large spinosaurs thrived far from the ocean and adapted to freshwater environments.

The fossil discovery news highlights the use of 3D modeling and CT scans, which confirmed S. mirabilis as a distinct species. Its conical, interlocking teeth indicate a fish-hunting diet, while its sturdy legs and stiff tail suggest it waded through shallow waters rather than swimming in deep oceans. The multi-year expedition led by Paul Sereno at the University of Chicago, assisted by Tuareg guides, uncovered fossils hundreds of kilometers from ancient shorelines, providing rare insight into Spinosaurus behavior and evolution.

Spinosaurus Head Crest Features

The Spinosaurus head crest of S. mirabilis is blade-shaped, asymmetrical, and keratin-covered, standing up to 20 inches tall. CT scans show fossilized blood vessels and surface texture, confirming it was a living display structure. This crest likely helped individuals identify mates or rivals while wading along rivers, highlighting a key evolutionary adaptation. The combination of decorative function and hunting efficiency makes S. mirabilis unique among theropods and settles long-standing debates about Spinosaurus species diversity.

Black Phosphate Fossils and Inland Habitats

Spinosaurus species discovery in inland river deposits shows these dinosaurs were not strictly aquatic. The black phosphate bones found at the Sahara site indicate a forested, river-rich ecosystem far from the coast. S. mirabilis had bird-like air-filled skeletons and strong side-to-side tail movement, suited for wading and shallow hunting. Its conical teeth and crocodile-like snout suggest a diet of large fish, and the massive back sail, while reducing agility, provided stability and visibility along riverbanks.

Spinosaurus Species Discovery and Evolutionary Implications

The new dinosaur discovery helps fill gaps in spinosaurid distribution across Africa. Inland habitats hundreds of miles from ancient shorelines contrast with coastal S. aegyptiacus, suggesting freshwater ecosystems played a major role in spinosaurs' evolution. S. mirabilis shows that large predatory dinosaurs could adapt to diverse environments, balancing hunting, display, and mobility. Fossil and CT analysis provides a rare glimpse into river-dwelling behavior, fish-hunting adaptations, and the evolutionary range of the Spinosaurus family.

Spinosaurus mirabilis: A Landmark Fossil Discovery

This Spinosaurus species discovery cements S. mirabilis as a major addition to paleontology. Its blade-shaped head crest, inland habitat, and specialized hunting traits reveal a new picture of predator life in the Cretaceous Sahara. Fossil teams, using solar-powered labs and years of field expertise, demonstrate that even well-known dinosaur families can yield astonishing new species, reshaping our understanding of prehistoric ecosystems.