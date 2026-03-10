When Are the Next Solar and Lunar Eclipses? Upcoming Eclipse Dates and Where to See Them

The next solar eclipse occurs August 12, 2026, as a total eclipse crossing Greenland, Iceland, and northern Spain, with over 1.5 million people in the path of totality. The next lunar eclipse follows September 7, 2026, as a partial event visible across the Americas, Europe, and Africa during a Supermoon. Eclipse dates through 2031 include eight solar eclipses—four total, two annular, and two partial—alongside five lunar eclipses, offering a rich upcoming eclipses calendar for skywatchers. Proper timing and regional planning maximize viewing experiences, whether chasing the total solar eclipse path or tracking the next lunar eclipse phases.

Upcoming eclipses create exciting opportunities for both casual stargazers and astronomy enthusiasts, combining totality drama, annular ring-of-fire effects, and accessible partial lunar eclipses. Solar eclipse glasses, pinhole projections, and weather forecasting are essential tools to safely enjoy these celestial phenomena, with many public events scheduled along prime visibility paths.

When Is the Next Solar Eclipse?

The next solar eclipse arrives August 12, 2026, as a Total Solar Eclipse, with maximum totality lasting 2 minutes 18 seconds across Nuuk (Greenland), Reykjavik (Iceland), and northern Spain. The path width reaches 263 km, placing over 1.5 million viewers in daytime darkness, while partial phases are visible across Europe and northeast Americas. An Annular Solar Eclipse occurs February 17, 2026, with 94% Sun coverage along southern Chile, Argentina, and the Atlantic Ocean, creating a spectacular ring-of-fire phase lasting over six minutes.

Totality Path: Nuuk → Reykjavik → Bilbao → Zaragoza

Nuuk → Reykjavik → Bilbao → Zaragoza Partial Eclipse Visibility: Europe, Northeast Americas

Europe, Northeast Americas Annular Eclipse Viewing: Southern Chile, Argentina, Atlantic

Southern Chile, Argentina, Atlantic Duration: Totality 2m 18s (Aug 12); Ring of Fire 6+ min (Feb 17)

The August 12, 2026 solar eclipse is expected to be one of the most widely observed total eclipses of the decade due to favorable summer weather in Europe and Greenland.

When Is the Next Lunar Eclipse?

The next lunar eclipse is a Partial Lunar Eclipse on September 7, 2026, with 17% of the Moon entering Earth's umbral shadow, creating a dramatic "bite" effect. Peak visibility occurs at 9 PM EDT in the Americas, 2 AM BST in Europe, and during nighttime in Africa. The Supermoon phase slightly brightens the Moon, making the partial shadow contrast especially striking.

Visibility: Eastern Pacific, Americas, Europe, Africa

Eastern Pacific, Americas, Europe, Africa Moon Phase: Supermoon enhances brightness

Supermoon enhances brightness Previous Lunar Event: Total eclipse March 3, 2026

Total eclipse March 3, 2026 Next Penumbral: February 28, 2027

Timing and observer location are critical for lunar eclipse visibility, with even partial phases requiring clear horizons and minimal light pollution to fully appreciate .

Where Can You See the Next Eclipses?

The August 12, 2026 total solar eclipse path slices through Nuuk, Reykjavik, and northern Spain, where clear skies are likely above 60%. The February 17, 2026 annular eclipse favors Patagonia (Ushuaia, Punta Arenas) with 75% probability of cloudless skies. The September 7, 2026 partial lunar eclipse offers widespread visibility across the Americas, Eastern Pacific, and Atlantic, with moonrise timing critical for western US and Canada.

Total Solar Eclipse Path: Greenland → Iceland → Spain

Greenland → Iceland → Spain Annular Eclipse Path: Chile → Argentina → Atlantic

Chile → Argentina → Atlantic Lunar Eclipse Visibility: Americas, Europe, Africa

Americas, Europe, Africa Planning Tip: Position along 140 km centerline for maximum totality

Eclipse visibility maps help determine optimal observation points, with local weather statistics significantly affecting total or annular eclipse experience.

Eclipse Planning and Safety Guidelines

Next solar eclipse requires ISO 12312-2 certified glasses to protect eyes from 100,000x brighter sunlight than full moon illumination. Partial phases can be safely viewed using pinhole projections or solar filters on cameras and binoculars. Lunar eclipses pose no eye safety risk, but binoculars enhance crater shadow details.

Eye Safety: Certified eclipse glasses for solar events

Certified eclipse glasses for solar events Viewing Tools: Pinhole projectors, filtered binoculars

Pinhole projectors, filtered binoculars Weather Planning: Favor high-elevation sites or dry regions

Favor high-elevation sites or dry regions Community Events: Centerline locations for social viewing

Following safety standards and using recommended projection or filtration methods prevents permanent eye damage while observing solar eclipses.

Plan Your Next Solar Eclipse Adventure Now

The next solar eclipse August 2026 and the next lunar eclipse September 2026 anchor a thrilling upcoming eclipses calendar. With total solar drama and accessible partial lunar spectacles, eclipse dates through 2031 offer viewing opportunities worldwide.

Align your trip with totality paths or regional lunar visibility for maximum experience. Solar eclipse glasses, local weather forecasting, and precise timing create safe and memorable observation moments, making the 2026 eclipse season a must-see for both casual enthusiasts and serious astronomers.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is the difference between total and annular solar eclipses?

A total solar eclipse completely covers the Sun, casting daytime darkness along the path of totality. An annular solar eclipse leaves a visible ring of sunlight around the Moon, known as the "ring of fire." Totality duration is shorter than annular phases, typically a few minutes. Both require eye protection for safe viewing.

2. Can I see a lunar eclipse without special equipment?

Yes, lunar eclipses are safe to view with the naked eye. Binoculars or small telescopes enhance crater and shadow visibility. Timing is important for partial eclipses to see maximum coverage. Dark skies away from city lights improve the experience.

3. How do I find out if my location is in the eclipse path?

Eclipse visibility maps show total and partial eclipse paths worldwide. Online calculators provide exact local times of maximum eclipse. Centerline locations offer the longest totality. Checking weather forecasts ensures a clear viewing window.

4. Are solar eclipse glasses reusable?

Yes, certified ISO 12312-2 glasses can be reused if undamaged. Inspect for scratches or tears before each use. Avoid homemade filters as they do not offer sufficient protection. Proper storage in a protective case extends their lifespan.