NASA Drops Massive Artemis II Photo Archive—Here’s How to See Over 12,000 New Images

The NASA Artemis II mission marked a historic return to crewed lunar exploration, capturing one of the most visually detailed space journeys in decades. During the mission, the crew documented their entire flight, producing thousands of Artemis II photos that showcase Earth, the Moon's far side, and life inside the Orion spacecraft. These images now form one of the most extensive visual records of modern space exploration.

NASA has now released over 12,000 Artemis II mission images, allowing the public to experience the journey from launch to splashdown. The collection includes everything from Earthrise views to lunar flyby moments captured by astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Jeremy Hansen. These Artemis II mission pictures are now available through NASA's official photo archive for global access.

NASA Artemis II Mission Timeline Key Photography Moments

The NASA Artemis II mission began with a launch on April 1 from Kennedy Space Center, marking the start of a 10-day journey around the Moon. Early Artemis II photos captured Earth departure and the spacecraft's initial orbital maneuvers. These moments set the stage for one of NASA's most photographed deep-space missions.

A key highlight in the Artemis II mission images was the lunar flyby on April 6, when the spacecraft passed within 4,067 miles of the Moon's surface. During this phase, astronauts captured detailed views of the far side, including craters and shadowed terrain. These Artemis II mission pictures also document Earth rising over the lunar horizon, creating some of the mission's most iconic visuals.

Another major moment in the NASA photo archive includes the crew's view of a solar eclipse from lunar distance. These rare perspectives show how Earth and Moon align from deep space. The timeline of images provides a complete visual story of exploration from launch to return.

Read more: Artemis II Crew Shares First Public Reflections After Historic Moon Mission and Return to Earth

Artemis II Photos Access Complete 12,217 Image Collection

The full set of Artemis II photos is available through NASA's Gateway to Astronaut Photography of Earth platform. This NASA photo archive contains 12,217 raw and unedited images captured throughout the mission. Users may need time to load and browse the large collection due to its size and detail.

Each of the Artemis II mission images is organized with metadata including timestamps, coordinates, and camera settings. This allows viewers to understand exactly when and where each shot was taken during the mission. The archive also includes sequential imagery showing Earth and Moon transitions over time.

The Artemis II mission pictures also include life aboard Orion, showing astronauts working in microgravity and documenting daily operations. These images provide a rare look into human life during deep-space travel. The collection continues to be one of NASA's most detailed public releases.

Inside NASA's Artemis II Visual Legacy

The release of NASA Artemis II imagery gives the public a direct look into humanity's return to lunar exploration. With over 12,000 Artemis II photos, the mission offers both scientific value and historical documentation of modern spaceflight. These Artemis II mission images highlight how far space imaging technology has advanced since Apollo.

As part of the expanding NASA photo archive, these images preserve every stage of the journey, from launch to splashdown. The Artemis II mission pictures not only capture exploration but also human experience in space. Together, they form a lasting visual record of one of NASA's most important modern missions.