Why Cutting Onions Makes You Cry—and How to Reduce the Burn

Onions are a staple in many kitchens, but almost everyone has experienced the sting and tears that come with slicing them. From the first cut, an onion releases compounds that irritate the eyes, triggering reflex tears and a burning sensation.

Understanding why onions cause tears, what "lachrymatory" means, and which onion cutting tips actually work can make food preparation far more comfortable.

Why Do Onions Cause Tears?

Onion tears result from a specific chemical defense mechanism within the onion. When onion cells are damaged by cutting, they release enzymes that react with sulfur‑containing compounds naturally present in the bulb.

This reaction forms a volatile substance known as the lachrymatory factor, often identified as syn‑propanethial‑S‑oxide. As this gas rises from the cutting board, it reaches the eyes and dissolves into the tear film.

Once this lachrymatory compound contacts the eye surface, it forms a mildly acidic solution that irritates the cornea. Sensory nerves detect this irritation and send signals to the brain, which then stimulates the lacrimal glands to produce more tears.

These onion tears are a protective response that helps wash away the irritant. For most people, the reaction is uncomfortable but short‑lived and not harmful.

What Is the Lachrymatory Factor?

"Lachrymatory" describes any substance that causes tearing. In onions, it refers to the gas produced when the vegetable is sliced and the internal compartments are broken.

Inside an intact onion, enzymes and sulfur‑rich amino acid derivatives are kept separate. Once a knife slices through the layers, these components mix and generate the lachrymatory factor.

This compound is part of the onion's natural defense against pests. For humans, it mainly shows up as eye irritation and tears.

The more aggressively an onion is chopped, the more cells are destroyed at once, and the greater the concentration of tear‑inducing vapors released into the air. A clean, controlled cut releases fewer of these irritating compounds.

Are Some Onions More Likely to Cause Tears?

Not all onions create the same level of discomfort. Varieties with higher sulfur content tend to generate more lachrymatory factor and therefore cause stronger onion tears. Pungent storage onions often fall into this category. In contrast, sweeter onions with lower sulfur levels usually produce fewer irritant vapors and may be easier on the eyes.

Growing conditions also matter. Onions grown in sulfur‑rich soil tend to accumulate more sulfur compounds and can release more intense vapors when cut. For cooks who are particularly sensitive, choosing milder or sweet onions can serve as a simple starting point to reduce onion tears.

Why Does Cutting Onions Make Eyes Water So Quickly?

Cutting onions makes eyes water because each slice ruptures more cells, releasing additional enzymes and sulfur compounds.

As these react, the concentration of lachrymatory gas increases around the cutting area. If the person cutting the onion is standing close to the board, the eyes are exposed to a concentrated cloud of irritant, which quickly triggers tears.

The knife's sharpness plays a major role. A dull knife crushes and shreds onion tissue, rupturing more cells than a sharp blade.

As a result, the same onion can cause more tears when cut with a dull knife than when sliced cleanly with a sharp one. Distance, ventilation, and cutting style all interact with this chemistry to determine how intense the reaction feels.

Effective Onion Cutting Tips to Reduce Tears

Many home cooks search for simple onion-cutting tips that actually work. Several practical methods stand out for their effectiveness in limiting onion tears without special gadgets.

Use a sharp knife : A sharp blade cuts cleanly and crushes fewer cells, which reduces the release of lachrymatory compounds.

: A sharp blade cuts cleanly and crushes fewer cells, which reduces the release of lachrymatory compounds. Chill the onion : Refrigerating the onion for about 20–30 minutes before cutting slows the enzyme activity that forms the lachrymatory factor, so less irritant gas is produced at once.

: Refrigerating the onion for about 20–30 minutes before cutting slows the enzyme activity that forms the lachrymatory factor, so less irritant gas is produced at once. Improve airflow : Turning on a range hood, opening a window, or placing a small fan near the cutting area helps disperse vapors and carry them away from the eyes.

: Turning on a range hood, opening a window, or placing a small fan near the cutting area helps disperse vapors and carry them away from the eyes. Save the root end for last : It tends to contain more tear‑causing components. Leaving it intact until the final slices keeps some of the most active tissue undisturbed for longer.

: It tends to contain more tear‑causing components. Leaving it intact until the final slices keeps some of the most active tissue undisturbed for longer. Increase distance: Cutting with the onion positioned farther away on the board and keeping the face slightly back reduces the amount of gas reaching the eyes.

Combining a sharp knife, chilled onions, and good ventilation usually provides noticeable relief from onion tears for most people.

Do Glasses or Goggles Help With Onion Tears?

Physical barriers can also reduce exposure to onion vapors. Snug‑fitting goggles or safety glasses limit the amount of lachrymatory gas that reaches the eye surface.

For those who are highly sensitive to onion tears, these barriers are among the most dependable solutions. Regular eyeglasses may offer minor protection, but do not seal around the eyes, so vapors can still enter from the sides.

Some individuals who wear contact lenses notice less irritation, possibly because the lens covers part of the cornea and changes how the gas interacts with the tear film. However, this effect varies and should not be relied on as the only strategy to prevent onion tears.

Why Do Some People Cry More From Onions Than Others?

Sensitivity to onion tears differs widely. Factors such as corneal nerve sensitivity, tear film composition, and blinking habits all influence how strongly a person reacts to the lachrymatory factor. People with naturally drier eyes may feel more irritation because their protective tear layer is thinner.

Environmental conditions and technique also matter. A cramped, poorly ventilated kitchen allows vapors to accumulate, while a well‑ventilated space disperses them quickly. The type of onion, storage conditions, and how consistently effective onion cutting tips are used together shape the overall experience.

Smarter Onion Cutting Tips for More Comfortable Cooking

For anyone who loves the flavor of onions but dislikes the discomfort of tears, understanding the chemistry behind onion tears is the key to smarter kitchen habits.

The interaction of enzymes, sulfur compounds, and lachrymatory gas explains why eyes react so quickly and reveals why methods like using a sharp knife, chilling the onion, improving airflow, and saving the root end for last are truly helpful.

With a few well‑chosen onion cutting tips and a bit of preparation, it becomes much easier to enjoy onions in everyday cooking while keeping tears and eye irritation to a minimum.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Can breathing through the mouth reduce onion tears?

Breathing through the mouth may slightly change airflow around the eyes, but it does not reliably stop onion tears because the irritant still reaches the eye surface.

2. Does freezing an onion completely stop tears?

Freezing can slow the onion's chemical reaction, but it may damage texture and still will not fully prevent the release of tear‑inducing compounds.

3. Are there onions that never cause tears?

So‑called "tearless" or low‑lachrymatory varieties exist, but availability can be limited and some people may still experience mild irritation.

4. Can wearing a face mask help with onion tears?

A face mask offers minimal benefit because it mainly covers the nose and mouth; the eyes remain exposed to the onion's irritant vapors.