SpaceX’s 34th Cargo Dragon Mission To Deliver Fresh Science Experiments And Supplies To The ISS on May 12

NASA and SpaceX are set to launch the 34th Commercial Resupply Services (CRS-34) mission to the International Space Station (ISS) on May 12, 2026, at 7:16 p.m. EDT, carrying about 6,500 pounds of cargo that includes new science experiments, food, equipment, and supplies for the crew onboard.

The Dragon cargo spacecraft will lift off atop a Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

After launch, Dragon is scheduled to perform a series of orbit-raising maneuvers before lining up with the ISS for docking. It is expected to autonomously dock to the forward port of the station's Harmony module at about 9:50 a.m. EDT on Thursday, May 14, according to NASA.

Among the key payloads are several experiments aimed at improving human health both in space and on Earth. One investigation involves a bone scaffold made from wood that could support the development of new treatments for osteoporosis, a disease that weakens bones and raises fracture risk.

Another study will examine how red blood cells and the spleen respond to microgravity, research that may help protect astronauts on future long-duration missions and inform medical care for patients on Earth.

The mission will also carry an experiment that tests how accurately Earth-based simulators reproduce microgravity conditions. This work could help scientists improve ground-based tools used to prepare experiments before they fly to orbit.

Read more: Weakening Dark Energy and DESI Galaxy Maps Reveal a Possible Future Cosmic Big Crunch

In addition, Dragon will deliver an instrument designed to study charged particles in near-Earth space, which can disrupt power grids, radio communications, and satellites when they intensify during space weather events, Mirage News reported.

Two other investigations focus on fundamental space and climate science. One seeks a better understanding of how planets form by observing processes that are difficult to study under Earth's gravity.

Another instrument will measure sunlight reflected by Earth and the Moon with high precision, data that can improve climate models and support long-term monitoring of our planet's energy balance.

The CRS-34 mission is expected to remain at the station for several weeks. Before Dragon returns to Earth, astronauts will load it with completed experiments and other cargo for analysis by scientists on the ground.

NASA will provide live coverage of the launch, arrival, and departure through its streaming platforms and social media channels, as per Radio Free Hub City.