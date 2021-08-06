SpaceX Starlink Ramping Up Rollout Service to Beta Test Users; Here's How to Track When It Will Come to Your Area

Close

Elon Musk's satellite internet company Starlink promises high-speed connection with low latency. In just three years, they have already touched rural parts of the world where internet connection is mostly difficult.

According to a Starlink review by Tom's Guide, SpaceX has already launched 1,700 Starlink satellites to date and is preparing for two more launch missions in August. These satellites aim to cover the internet connection between the US, Canada, and the UK.

As of now, it is still in beta test, but preorders are underway for a new satellite internet service that promises 300 Mbps speeds to anyone in the world. The company has recorded over 500,000 preorders and about 90,000 users.

When Is Starlink's Release Date?

Musk's company disclosed that they are serving more than 10,000 customers in its beta test and is in the process of expanding preorders to cater to people living in rural areas, according to CNet. Their current priority is those living without access to high-speed internet and targeting global serviceability this fall.

Musk confidently said during a talk at Mobile World Congress that Starlink would be available worldwide except for the South and North Poles beginning this August.

Tom's Guide reported that beta kits are limited based on people's geolocation and are on a first-come-first-serve basis to make sure that Starlink engineers are testing not only in urban areas but also in rural areas in the US and other places around the world.

Despite the massive Starlink satellites in orbit today, the company requires a total of 12,000 satellites to be fully operational. As of now, Starlink manufactures around 120 satellites a month.

Moreover, Starlink previously stated that SpaceX anticipates offering commercial service in the northern US by the end of 2020 and will rapidly expand by 2021 across the world. However, it is still estimated that it will take until 2030 before all 12,000 Starlink satellites are fully in orbit. The company plans to up its numbers to 42,000, which will likely take another few decades to complete.

But as long as everything goes to plan, Starlink satellites will be operational as scheduled this year.

How To Track Starlink Availability in An Area

According to Inverse, the rollout of Starlink will depend on two factors: the state of the satellite constellation and the status of the service on the ground. SpaceX rollout can sometimes be unclear that some people claim that the company is frustratingly unresponsive, especially now that they have not provided clear answers when customers will be able to experience internet connection from Starlink.

However, Inverse has compiled a list of tools that could help people track the current status of the rollout of Starlink satellites in various areas. There is the fan-curated list in Reddit's Starlink Tracker List, which shows which latitudes and areas will receive Starlink service and how many people per 100 square miles will receive it.

Moreover, another tool is the fan-made map called Starlink Coverage Tracker, which shows the satellites in orbit as well as their status and points of presence where they provide internet connection service.

Lastly, the cell-based Starlink Coverage tracker shows how often each section of the world receives Starlink internet connection service each day. Dark blue for those areas that receive it for almost the entire day, while some also have gold star ratings from areas that have 100% Starlink coverage all day.



Check out more news and information on SpaceX and Starlink in Science Times.