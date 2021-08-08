Close

Many people from different parts of the world have bloating stomachs and this just makes digestive enzymes essential to the body.

A Daily Express report specified that according to nutritionist Rob Thorp, taking digestive enzymes could be the solution to bloating and there are other reasons for taking them as well, from boosting energy to curbing constipation.

Even though it may appear simple, digestion is a difficult process for the human body. As an individual is aging, the digestive system will begin slowing down and turn sluggish, leaving it with a whole host of digestive problems which include win, cramps, and toilet troubles.

In the past years, digestive enzymes have gained popularity to manage such symptoms, helping in breaking down difficult-to-digest foods and boost nutrition absorption.

Why You Should Take Digestive Enzymes

According to WebMD, digestive enzymes play a vital role in breaking down the food eaten. These proteins accelerate chemical reactions that become nutrients into substances that the digestive tract is able to absorb.

There are several benefits one can get from taking digestive enzymes and Thorp, the nutritionist and founder of Vite Naturals, explains how.

The first reason is that they help in beating the bloat. The expert explained that most of the carbs people eat like bread, pasta, or rice, as well as foods that are rich in cellulose like most vegetables, can be difficult for digestion.

Taking digestive enzymes regularly could help with the improvement of digestion of these foods, and consequently, prevent bloating.

Another reason is that constipation is a frequently experienced side effect when foods are not properly digested.

Usually, constipation is linked to meals that are rich in protein or fat, which have complex nutrients that need an effective digestive system to help easily break them down.

The foods' incomplete digestion can result in the accumulation of waste in the colon, leading to increased difficulty in the absorption of any nutrients and increased probability of constipation.

The nutritionist added, digestive enzymes can help in avoiding this as they help the body to digest the foods before even reaching the colon.

Energy Boosters

Digestive enzymes are energy boosters, too, according to Thorp. For one to effectively digest his meal, the digestive system needs to expend a substantial amount of energy.

The nutritionist also said, approximately 70 to 80 percent of the vital energy reserves of the body are spent alone on digestion, thereby proving what actually a tiresome job is.

Moreover, digestive enzymes are helpful too, in aiding the said process and in turn, can free up energy reserves for other essential processes of the body. The nutritionist explained that one effective way to boost energy and look after the digestive system is "smart supplementation."

In addition, most people will experience indigestion at some point in their lives. According to Thorp, even though indigestion is usually harmless, it can lead to major discomfort and pain for sufferers and is frequently caused by the acid in the stomach, causing irritation to either the throat or stomach lining.

Indigestion, as explained in the Mayo Clinic site is usually linked to dietary options and may be stimulated by certain food or drink, explained the expert. He added most commonly fatty, greasy, and spicy foods, or excessive caffeine or alcoholic beverages.

Essentially, a digestive enzyme can help in alleviating symptoms of indigestion by guaranteeing that these foods are properly broken down.

