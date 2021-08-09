Close

The novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 inflicted severity to underlying illnesses and even took its advantage as a gateway to infiltrate and weaken the immune system. The respiratory virus is very damaging to health and is excessively transmissible that it took millions of lives since it emerged from Wuhan in 2019.

SARS-CoV-2 Pathology

The severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2 has been studied throughout the pandemic. It was found to affect not only humans but possibly animals as well. In a report by NewsMedical, among the animals heavily affected by the coronavirus are minks, which were the first recorded case of cross-species transmission of COVID-19. In the years that followed, it was confirmed that the novel coronavirus can adapt and mutate into a different, more catastrophic version. These changes are evident within the spike proteins of the virus itself, making COVID-19 even more transmissible than its initial variants.

The spike proteins of the SARS-CoV-2 are comprised of two distinct subunits called S1 and S2. Although both are considered a part of the same spike proteins, they have different functions. The first subunit, S1, has the capability to bind with angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 or ACE2 through its feature called the receptor-binding domain or RBD. On the other hand, the S2 subunit controls the bonding of the viral membrane and the cellular membrane.

The SARS-CoV-2 has been tracked ever since the surge of cases back in 2019. Some of the variants even caught the interest of experts and tagged them as variants of concern because they have the potential to mutate their protein spikes and make a much more dangerous version of COVID-19.

ALSO READ: CLAIM: Vaccines Cause COVID-19 Delta Variants, But Report Shows 'Space-Time Continuum' As One Major Flaw

COVID-19 Spike Protein Mutation

The severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2 has been recently studied to identify their spike's genetic variations through in vitro and in vivo polymorphisms. The study of the SARS-CoV-2 viral pathology was published in the journal bioRxiv, titled "SARS-CoV-2 Variants of Concern Have Acquired Mutations Associated With an Increased Spike Cleavage."

The COVID-19 variations have multiplied as the genetic evolution of spike proteins developed throughout the pandemic. The first recorded mutation of SARS-CoV-2 was identified in March 2020, also called the S:655Y. After the discovery of the coronavirus spike mutation, more variants were identified in the coming months of the same year.

The genetic variation study of the coronavirus was conducted with the cell specimens harnessed from humans, minks, hamsters, and the African green monkey. Most of the human cell specimens were collected from swab tests that have been conducted between March 2020 and February 2021. The SARS-CoV-2 variants, on the other hand, have been collected from various laboratories.

The results of the study confirmed that a specific SARS-CoV-2 variant, also called the H655Y, has been abundant in viral activity to both monkey and human cell samples. It is also found that the S:655Y variant has affected its own effectiveness and replication in a higher manner than just mutating.

RELATED ARTICLE: Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Efficacy Rate of 93% Recorded in 6 Months; Suggests Booster Shots Against Delta Variant





Check out more news and information on COVID-19 in Science Times.