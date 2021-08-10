Close

Scientists have used artificial intelligence in the battle against dementia, claiming that it can search for the disease with a single brain scan.

The method, which is now in pre-clinical trials, diagnosed dementia years prior to the appearance of first symptoms, even when the scan shows no signs of illness or injury.

Researchers from the Alan Turing Institute in Cambridge noted per Yahoo! News that diagnosing dementia now requires many tests and scans. By the moment they are completed, it may be too late to implement some treatments that can help alleviate the illness.

Artificial Intelligence to Detect Dementia Early

PA News (via Yahoo! News) said a new approach analyzes brain scans of people concerned about dementia with scans from thousands of dementia patients to find trends via artificial intelligence.

Scientists said diagnosing the problem early, even before any symptoms appear on scans, will allow lifestyle and therapeutic measures to delay the onset.

A trial of roughly 500 persons suspected of having the illness or at risk of having it will be sent at memory clinics across the UK to see how successful the new method is on actual patients.

Zoe Kourtzi, University of Cambridge's Alan Turing Institute professor of experimental psychology and cognitive computational neuroscience professor, told The Independent that the medicines can hit in early and limit the progression of the disease while also avoiding extra damage if professionals intervene early.

Dr. Timothy Rittman, University of Cambridge's consultant neurologist, told the BBC that the artificial intelligence system was a great development.

These diseases are truly upsetting for patients, he mentioned. Rittman added that being confident in the diagnosis is vital when giving information to a patient.

It's critical to provide people more knowledge about the disease's anticipated development so they can plan their life, Rittman said.

Dementia Warning Signs

NHS said dementia affects more than 850,000 individuals in the UK. They said one in 14 persons over 65 and one in six people over 80 suffer from the disease.

The dementia charity Dementia UK, per Express.co.uk, recommends going over the list of common dementia symptoms below. If a person exhibits several of these symptoms, they should see a doctor for a full evaluation.

Dementia and memory loss

It's common to forget appointments and then recollect them afterward.

ALSO READ: Coffee and Brain: Can Too Much Coffee Consumption Lead to Dementia and Stroke?

Dementia might cause a person to forget things more frequently or not remember them at all.

Dementia and a lack of ability to do duties

People are prone to be sidetracked and forgetting to serve portions of a meal.

A person with dementia may struggle to finish all of the processes required to prepare a meal.

Dementia and disorientation

People with dementia might have issues like looking for their way to an old location, being unsure of where they are, or believing they have traveled back in time.

Dementia and communication issues

A person with dementia may forget simple phrases or replace incorrect words, making conversations difficult to understand. They may also have difficulty comprehending what others are saying.

Dementia and changes in abstract thinking

Managing finances is tough for anyone, but someone with dementia may struggle to understand what the numbers represent or how to use them.

Dementia and poor decision-making

Many tasks necessitate sound judgment. When dementia affects this skill, the person may have trouble making appropriate judgments, such as what to wear in chilly weather.

Dementia and a lack of spatial awareness

A person with dementia might have difficulties gauging distance or direction when driving a car.

Dementia and forgetfulness

A wallet or keys can be misplaced by anyone at any time. Dementia might make it challenging for a person to guess what the keys are for.

Dementia and changes in mood, personality, or behavior

Everyone gets depressed or irritable from time to time. Rapid mood swings can occur in someone with dementia for no apparent reason.

They may become perplexed, suspicious, or reclusive. Some people can lose their inhibitions and become more outgoing.

Dementia and a loss of initiative

It's natural to get tired of certain pursuits.

Dementia can make a person lose interest in previously appreciated activities or require prompts to get them involved.

RELATED ARTICLE: Brain Research on Abstract Thoughts, Rewards, Visual Stimuli Has Potential in Neurology, Psychiatry, AI Tech

Check out more news and information on Space in Science Times.