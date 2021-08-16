Close

Waterton-Glacier International Peace Park is now certified as an International Dark Sky Park, deemed by the International Dark-Sky Association (IDA). The two Peace Parks were recently certified after complying with the outdoor requirements set by IDA.

On August 12, the National Park Service announced in a news release the certification to Waterton Lakes National Park in Canada and Glacier National Park in Montana, USA, forming the world's first international transboundary Dark Sky Park.

Dark sky-friendly lightings were installed to reduce light pollution in the area and to give visitors the opportunity to enjoy the clear view of the night sky away from city lights.

Waterton-Glacier International Peace Park

According to CNN, park officials plan to add more LED streetlights and dark sky-friendly lights throughout the two Peace Parks in the coming months.

Ron Hallman, president and CEO of Parks Canada, said that the IDA-certification of the Peace Parks as the world's first international transboundary Dark Sky Park shows how much commitment they have to preserve nature and to give opportunities for visitors to connect with the environment.

In 1932, the two parks were first joined to form the first International Peace Park, while UNESCO declared them as a World Heritage Site back in 1995.

Both Peace Parks are spectacular at night and are renowned for their scenic prairie, alpine, forest, and glacial features. They are also rich in plants and animal life, aside from being a good place to view the stars.

Seeing the sky at night gives a person solitude beyond that of the terrestrial landscape. Now that the Waterton-Glacier International Peace Park is declared an International Dark Sky Park, visitors will enjoy more the beauty of looking at the night sky.

As of now, Parks Canada already has 12 locations that received dark sky certification. They hope that this newly-awarded certification will raise awareness about light pollution and eventually reduce energy waste. This will also help nocturnal animals who forage, mate, and migrate at night, according to park officials.

Why Light Pollution Is Bad

Light pollution makes it impossible for astronomers to study the universe, much more for ordinary people who wish to view the stars at night.

The International Dark-Sky Association said on their website that light pollution can have serious environmental consequences not only for humans but also for wildlife and climate. All components of light pollution, like glare, skyglow, light trespass, and clutter, are side-effects of industrialization.

A 2016 study titled "The New World Atlas of Artificial Night Sky Brightness," published in Science Advances magazine, showed that more than 80% of the world's population and over 99% of citizens in the U.S. and Europe reported that they could not see the Milky Way at night due to light pollution caused by artificial light.

It appears that the light pollution has interrupted the night sky viewing experience of people in northern Europe and the U.S. who should be able to see the Milky Way galaxy. On the other hand, one-third of the galaxy is hidden from more than one-third of the world.





