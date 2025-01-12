Mosasaur Fossil Faces Scrutiny as Researchers Spot Inconsistencies

A fossil initially believed to represent a new species of mosasaur, Xenodens calminechari, is now under scrutiny as researchers raise questions about its authenticity.

Discovered in Morocco and first described in 2021, the fossil's distinctive teeth sparked excitement among paleontologists.

'Saw-Like' Mosasaur Teeth May Be Too Good to Be True, Experts Suggest

The partial jawbone and blade-like teeth were celebrated as evidence of a novel evolutionary adaptation in mosasaurs, marine reptiles that dominated Earth's oceans during the Cretaceous period, according to Paleontology World.

A study published Dec. 16, 2024, in The Anatomical Record casts doubt on the fossil's authenticity.

The teeth, described as "saw-like," were tightly arranged to form cutting edges, a feature unlike anything seen in other vertebrates. However, recent research suggests these characteristics may not be genuine.

Key inconsistencies in the fossil's structure raised skepticism. Researchers identified that two teeth share a single socket, a feature not found in natural mosasaur specimens, where each tooth grows in its own socket.

The study's authors argue this irregularity indicates possible tampering, perhaps to enhance the fossil's appeal.

Further concerns stem from the fossil's origin. It was unearthed in a phosphate mine in Morocco's Khouribga province, an area known for producing fossils with artificial modifications.

Experts say the lack of legislation protecting local fossils has made the region a hotspot for tampered specimens.

Read more: Rare Asteroid Alinda to Make Close Pass by Earth

Mosasaur Fossil Debate Heats Up as Calls for CT Scans Face Resistance

Scientists have called for computed tomography (CT) scans to determine the fossil's authenticity, as they could reveal internal structures and detect artificial materials. However, access to the specimen has been difficult.

According to LiveScience, the fossil is currently held by Nick Longrich, lead author of the original study, who has reportedly declined requests for further analysis.

Henry Sharpe, lead author of the new study, stressed the importance of transparency in scientific research. He said withholding access to the fossil obstructs scrutiny and hampers progress in understanding the potential new species.

Moroccan researcher Wahiba Bel Haouz pointed out the lack of local fossil protection laws, which leaves discoveries vulnerable to tampering and exploitation.

She called for better collaboration between local and international scientists to address this issue and ensure ethical practices in paleontology.

While some researchers remain hopeful that CT scans could resolve the controversy, others believe the evidence of forgery is already compelling. Paulina Jiménez-Huidobro, a paleontologist not involved in the study, noted that the unusual dental arrangement strongly suggests the teeth do not belong to the jaw.

Until the fossil undergoes further testing, doubts about Xenodens calminechari will linger, leaving its place in the mosasaur lineage uncertain.